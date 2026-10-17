Is a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA Better for You? These 3 Simple Questions Can Tell You

I'll give you my opinion up front: a Roth IRA is the better choice for most people. You pay taxes on the money today, and then you never pay them again.

A traditional IRA only wins if you're earning a lot right now and you're confident your tax bill will drop later.

I've maxed out my Roth IRA every year since 2017, and it's worth roughly $140,000 today. More than half of that balance is growth, and every dollar of it is mine to keep tax-free.

Taxes and health costs are my two biggest retirement worries, and a Roth takes one off the table. These three questions will tell you if it's right for you too.

1: Do you expect to be in a lower or higher tax bracket in retirement?

If you expect a higher tax bracket in retirement, a Roth IRA is better. If you expect a lower one, a traditional IRA gets the edge. That's the core idea -- deciding whether it's "cheaper" to pay taxes now or later.

Here's the thing, though: lots of people guess their future tax bracket wrong. Traditional IRA withdrawals count as income, so they can make more of your Social Security taxable and raise your Medicare premiums.

Qualified Roth withdrawals don't count as income at all.

Plenty of people also retire before Medicare kicks in. The average retirement age is 63 for women and 65 for men, according to The Motley Fool research. Tax-free Roth cash makes those early years a lot easier.

2: Do you expect federal tax rates to go up or down?

The 2025 tax law made today's federal brackets permanent. But "permanent" only means they won't expire on their own, and Congress can change them any year it wants.

According to a 2026 Allianz Life survey, 70% of Americans worry higher future taxes will shrink their 401(k) and IRA income.

That worry is solved with a Roth. Paying today's known rate shields all that money from any future hikes

I'd rather pay a known bill now than a mystery bill later. That's why I go Roth at work too, with my 401(k) contributions headed into a Roth 401(k).

My Roth IRA lives at Fidelity, which earned our award for Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026. My wife keeps most of hers, including her Roth IRA, at Charles Schwab which is our pick for Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors for 2026.

3: Do you plan to pass your IRA on to your heirs?

If you want to leave money to your heirs, a Roth IRA is the better gift. You never have to take required minimum distributions from your own Roth, so it can keep growing for them.

Most non-spouse beneficiaries have to empty an inherited IRA within 10 years. If it's a traditional IRA, those withdrawals come with income tax consequences, which can be tricky to plan around over that 10-year timeline.

Roth heirs, on the other hand, can let the whole account grow until the very last moment, then make a massive, tax-free withdrawal.

I have two sons, and my Roth is the bucket I plan to spend last in retirement. Unless I blow it all on Porsches and cruises when I'm old and gray, a big chunk is likely going to them. I love that they won't owe a cent of income tax on it.

You're allowed to have a Roth and a traditional IRA at the same time

You can have both, and I do. I've got a Roth IRA, a Roth 401(k) at work, and a traditional IRA from old 401(k) rollovers. That mix lets me pull from whichever bucket keeps my tax bill lowest each year.

Keep in mind that the $7,500 annual limit for 2026 is shared across all your IRAs, not per account. Here's the order I'd suggest for most people:

Contribute enough to your 401(k) to get the full employer match. Max out a Roth IRA. Go back and max out your 401(k). Move on to everything else, like a regular taxable brokerage account.

Advice for young people: just get started

If you've never invested a single dollar, don't let the decision between Roth vs. traditional IRA hold you up.

Just take your best guess, open an account, and start investing. You can revisit the choice each year, and it's OK to have both types.

My one regret is that I didn't start investing sooner. I know everybody says that, but it's true. Planning the perfect hiking route won't get you up the mountain, so lace up your boots and start walking.

You can compare more options in our list of the best IRA brokers.