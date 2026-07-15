Is a Trump Account Worth It if Your Child Won't Get the Free $1,000?

My youngest son was born in 2024, so he missed the $1,000 seed money that the government is handing out for eligible Trump Accounts.

If your kid doesn't qualify like mine, you might be wondering if a Trump Account is still worth setting up. Personally, I use (and will continue to go with) custodial brokerage accounts for my kids. I prefer the flexibility way more, and don't really see a big enough advantage to switch to a Trump Account for investing for my kids.

But that's just me. If you really want to kick start an IRA for your kids, maybe it makes sense. Here are all the pros and cons of Trump Accounts as I see it, plus more on what I have set up for my kids.

What a Trump Account gives you without the seed money

Eligible babies born between 2025 and 2028 are being given $1,000 each if they open a Trump Account. If your kid qualifies, you should definitely open one up, regardless of whether you plan to put more money in yourself.

Even without the $1,000, a Trump Account still hands your kid a few key advantages. It offers decades of tax-advantaged compounding, dead-simple index investing, and a shot at employer or charity money.

Decades of compounding

The head start is the real prize. Most of us start way too late when it comes to retirement saving. Only 2% of millennials began investing before age 18, according to Motley Fool Money research. Trump Accounts can change that, handing kids a long-standing investment account by the time they turn 18, opened years before they ever earn a paycheck.

When I got my first job, retirement felt a thousand years away, so I put off opening anything. Having an account already open would have erased that first hurdle for me.

A set-it and forget-it investment plan

All the money in a Trump Account goes into low-cost U.S. index funds, and that is the whole menu. There is no day trading, no hot stock tips, and no easy way for a beginner to screw it up.

I actually love this because parents don't have to worry about managing anything or picking stocks. They also don't have to worry about high fees or dealing with advisor costs.

Employer matching & charitable gifts

There is also a chance your kid might get outside money put into a Trump Account. If you're eligible for anything like that, opening an account is worth it.

Employers can chip in up to $2,500 a year, and some companies and charities have pledged contributions. If your kid's account catches one of those, that is found money on top of whatever you add. Match money is rare, so if your employer offers it, that alone can justify the account.

The tradeoffs to weigh before you open one

The big catch is that the money is locked up until your kid turns 18, and the rules after that are strict. This is where a Trump Account starts to lose to more flexible options.

Withdrawal restrictions, like an IRA

No Trump Account money can be withdrawn at all before age 18. What goes in can't come out.

That might not be a huge deal for you. But if you have plans to use money for K-12 education, a first car, a semester abroad, or any goal that shows up long before adulthood, this is the wrong account for you.

After 18, a Trump Account converts to a traditional IRA and follows standard IRA rules. Your kid pays income tax plus a 10% penalty on any earnings pulled out before age 59 1/2. The penalty is waived for things like college or a first home down payment (up to a certain amount), but the tax still applies.

Ongoing tracking & tax headache

Over time, a Trump Account fills up with a mix of money that's already been taxed and money that hasn't. If you don't track exactly what you're contributing, you risk paying tax twice when you withdraw.

Assuming you set an account up for your new baby, that's 18 years of records you have to keep and remember. These accounts also just launched, so more reporting rules could still be coming, which sounds like one more headache on my already complicated tax return.

Contribution limits

This isn't a downside that affects everyone, but it's important to know. Contributions for Trump Accounts max out at $5,000 per child, per year.

These accounts are built for slow, steady investing over decades. They're not a great place for rich relatives to drop big one-time gifts to minors.

What I have set up for my own kids

For my two boys, I set up custodial brokerage accounts (also called UGMA/UTMA). The money is all legally in my kids' names, but the investments are managed by me until they turn legal age. In my case, that's when they turn 18.

I really like the freedom of brokerage accounts. I can contribute whatever I want, transfer shares, accept gifts from relatives, and have full say over how the money gets invested.

The funds aren't locked up either. The money can go towards anything for the kids' benefit. Like a car, college, a first apartment, or anything else my kids need growing up. When they reach adulthood, the account becomes theirs to do whatever they want with.

You can open a custodial brokerage account at most big brokers in a few minutes. I keep my own investing at Fidelity, and Charles Schwab is a great option also. Both offer custodial accounts with no minimums and the same low-cost index funds.

That is the setup that fits my family. Yours might land somewhere else.

Should you open a Trump Account for your kids?

Again, if you can claim any "free money," do it. The $1,000 seed money has potential to grow well into five or six figures over their lifetime.

I think the "best" account for your kid really depends on what you're saving for.

If college is the goal, a 529 plan is usually the best route, since it grows tax-free for school costs. It also has flexible withdrawal options or you can even change beneficiaries if situations change.

For working teens, a custodial Roth IRA is tough to beat once they have earned income.

A Trump Account fits a different goal: kickstarting your kid's eventual retirement. If you want to hand them a head start on an IRA, and you accept the lock-up and the tracking, it does that well.

If you don't have a specific goal in mind, I'd keep the options wide open with a custodial brokerage account. It gives you the most flexibility: no caps, no lock-up, and the money can go toward whatever your kid needs. That is the route I went for my own boys.

If you're starting fresh, it's worth comparing the best brokerage accounts in 2026 first.



