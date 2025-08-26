I've Maxed Out My Roth IRA Every Year Since 2016. Here's What It's Worth Now

It was 2016 when I first learned what a Roth IRA was. I opened one immediately and committed to maxing it out -- $5,500 that first year.

Since then, I've repeated the max contributions every year. In total, I've contributed $55,000 to my Roth IRA, and as of today, that account is worth $111,732.

My plan is to keep going until there's $1 million in this account. It'll probably take me another 20-25 years, but I'm in no rush. Consistency and compound interest are doing the heavy lifting.

If you don't know what a Roth IRA is, today's your lucky day. Here's what I love about them, and why contributing to mine is a top priority every single year.

Why Roth IRAs are awesome

I was always hesitant to "lock up" my money in retirement accounts. What if I needed it back in a pinch?

That's probably my favorite thing about Roth IRAs: Any money you contribute, you can withdraw anytime, at any age, without taxes or penalties. The earnings and growth need to stay in the account until retirement, but your original contributions are always accessible.

Roth IRAs also come with some killer tax advantages. Every dollar you invest grows completely tax-free. So the bigger your account gets, the more powerful that tax-free growth becomes later in life.

Other things I love about Roth IRAs:

No tax headaches: There's nothing to report on your taxes each year. All the money you put in you've already paid taxes on.

There's nothing to report on your taxes each year. All the money you put in you've already paid taxes on. They're not tied to an employer: You get to pick the broker, the funds, etc. so there's lots of flexibility.

You get to pick the broker, the funds, etc. so there's lots of flexibility. Easy to open, with low minimums: You can literally set up an account with just $50 to begin. Roth IRAs are perfect for beginner investors.

You can literally set up an account with just $50 to begin. Roth IRAs are perfect for beginner investors. No account fees, and access to great funds. Most top brokers offer Roth IRAs with no monthly fees and easy access to low-cost index funds (my personal favorite way to invest).

There are some rules and restrictions you need to follow, which I'll explain in a little bit. But for the most part, Roth IRAs are extremely simple.

I personally use Fidelity for all my investing accounts. There are no fees, and it connects easily with my bank for quick transfers. You can read my full Fidelity review here.

Becoming a Roth IRA millionaire

My vision is to one day have $1 million inside my Roth IRA. And I'm planning to get there with simple index funds.

I stick mostly to the total stock market index funds (Like Vanguard's VTI or Fidelity FZROX), because they're diversified far and wide, and have good historical performance. It's not flashy or exciting -- I'm building wealth the slow and boring way (and it's working out well so far).

Here's how my account could grow if I continue to invest $7,000 every year going forward, achieving an 8% average annual return (slightly less than S&P 500's historical average):