J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investors Can Now Cash In Chase Points for Investing

Good news, Chase cardholders: Your rewards just got even more versatile.

Now, cardholders with eligible Chase cards can redeem their Ultimate Rewards points as cash to invest directly into an eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account -- no separate transfer or gift card conversion needed.

My take: It's a smart move for anyone sitting on a big points balance and wondering what to do with it. Here's what to know.

Which Chase cards work with the new points-to-cash program

Most major Chase Ultimate Rewards cards qualify, on both the personal and business side. That includes cards from the Sapphire, Freedom, and Ink Business families.

The redemption option covers J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing taxable, custodial, and trust accounts, along with taxable brokerage accounts managed by an advisor. J.P. Morgan says it plans to expand this to IRAs and advisor-managed accounts sometime next year.

Americans left $4 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a lot of dough. A redemption option like this gives you one more reason to actually cash in your rewards, instead of letting them sit.

Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card pairs well with this option

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns points fast enough to make this new redemption option worth using. First, you'll get a great welcome bonus: 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months of card opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value right off the bat.

You'll also earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

3X points on gas & EV charging

3X points on vacation homes through Airbnb, Vrbo, and similar platforms

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

More points earned means more cash available to invest. If you're already putting groceries, gas, and travel on this card, that's a lot of potential rewards. No wonder it won our award for Best Credit Card for Investing Rewards of 2026.

You can probably get more raw value, at least in the short term, by putting your points toward travel. But investing it for the long run isn't a bad idea either, and future you will likely appreciate it.