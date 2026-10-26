J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investors Can Now Cash In Chase Points for Investing
Good news, Chase cardholders: Your rewards just got even more versatile.
Now, cardholders with eligible Chase cards can redeem their Ultimate Rewards points as cash to invest directly into an eligible J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account -- no separate transfer or gift card conversion needed.
My take: It's a smart move for anyone sitting on a big points balance and wondering what to do with it. Here's what to know.
Which Chase cards work with the new points-to-cash program
Most major Chase Ultimate Rewards cards qualify, on both the personal and business side. That includes cards from the Sapphire, Freedom, and Ink Business families.
The redemption option covers J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing taxable, custodial, and trust accounts, along with taxable brokerage accounts managed by an advisor. J.P. Morgan says it plans to expand this to IRAs and advisor-managed accounts sometime next year.
Americans left $4 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a lot of dough. A redemption option like this gives you one more reason to actually cash in your rewards, instead of letting them sit.
Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card pairs well with this option
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) earns points fast enough to make this new redemption option worth using. First, you'll get a great welcome bonus: 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first 3 months of card opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value right off the bat.
You'll also earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging
- 3X points on vacation homes through Airbnb, Vrbo, and similar platforms
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
More points earned means more cash available to invest. If you're already putting groceries, gas, and travel on this card, that's a lot of potential rewards. No wonder it won our award for Best Credit Card for Investing Rewards of 2026.
You can probably get more raw value, at least in the short term, by putting your points toward travel. But investing it for the long run isn't a bad idea either, and future you will likely appreciate it.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel.
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer: $750+ in Chase Travel℠ value
- Anniversary hotel credit: $100
- TSA Precheck® reimbursement: credit up to $120
- Point value: 1.5x Points Boost (select hotels & flights)
- Gas rewards: 3x points
- Dining rewards: 3x points
- $95 annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes at top brands, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases.
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation, and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $180.
- Complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value for 12 months. Enjoy $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible DoorDash orders, plus exclusive Chase savings on grocery, everyday essentials, and more. Activate by 12/31/29.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs.
- Member FDIC
Comparing the Chase Sapphire Preferred to other top options? Check out our list of the best credit cards available now to make sure you're picking the right one.
Why J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing is worth a look
J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing gives you a $0-commission trading account that now doubles as a landing pad for your Chase points. You'll get commission-free online trades, instant cash transfers from Ultimate Rewards, and -- for a limited time -- a cash bonus worth up to $1,000 when you open and fund the account with qualifying money. Click "Learn More" below to get started.
The Chase partnership helped J.P. Morgan nab our awards for Best Broker Innovation and Best Broker for Investing Credit Card Rewards of 2026. It's probably not worth opening an account just to invest your credit card points -- but if you don't already have a brokerage account, this is one of the best places to look.
New to investing or want to see how J.P. Morgan stacks up? Take a look at our list of the best stock brokers before you commit.
FAQs
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The redemption itself isn't taxable -- it's treated like any other points redemption, not income. Any investment gains you earn afterward, though, are taxed like normal brokerage gains. Check with a tax pro if you're unsure how this affects your specific situation.
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Each Ultimate Rewards point is worth $0.01 when redeemed for cash to invest. For example, 20,000 points will be worth $200.
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Yes, the mechanics work the same way for business and personal accounts. Not everyone will qualify for a business card, though, so make sure you have a business, side hustle, or freelance gig to have a shot at landing one.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: NOT A DEPOSIT • NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE