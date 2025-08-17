My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has an $8,000 Investment Portfolio -- Here's How

When my nephew was born nine years ago, I opened a custodial brokerage account in his name. I put in $2,500, invested it in a total stock market index fund through Fidelity, and… left it alone.

Today, that account is worth $8,419.

When he turns 18, he'll have full access to it and can use the funds however he wants.

Here's how I set up the account, why I chose this path over options like a 529 plan, and what this small portfolio could grow into when he's an adult.

Why I chose a custodial brokerage (over a 529 or Roth IRA)

There were a few investment options I could have set up for my nephew.

Many people set up 529 college savings plans for kids. These are built specifically for education expenses, and have some tax perks.

But they also come with strings attached, which I don't really like. Like the money must be used for qualified education spending only (or you pay a penalty). There's a lot of fine print, variances between state plans, as well as possible investment restrictions and fees. This all turned me off.

Another route is a Roth IRA for kids, which is awesome because all the money can grow tax-free. But, to put money into a Roth the child needs to have earned income in the year you contribute. And since my nephew wasn't exactly earning a paycheck as a newborn, that option was out.

That led me to a custodial brokerage account, specifically a UGMA (Uniform Gifts to Minors Act). It's basically like a regular brokerage account, but managed by an adult (in this case, me) until the kid turns legal age.

UGMAs are super flexible. And most big brokerages offer them. I went with Fidelity, because there are no monthly fees, no account limits, and it offers a huge range of funds and ETFs to invest in. Here's my full gushing review of Fidelity if you're looking for a good brokerage and want to learn more.

What we invested in -- and why I kept it simple

My main goal isn't just to give my nephew money -- it's to teach him how money and investing works. And the best way to do that is to show him exactly how I invest personally.

I'm a big fan of index funds. They're low-cost, easy to manage, and give exposure to huge portions of the stock market without having to pick individual stocks.

The fund I invested his initial $2,500 in is a Fidelity total stock market index fund. Here is my original projected growth, assuming a 10% annual return (based on historical performance):