My Company Gave Me $1,000 to Invest. Here's Exactly What I'm Doing With It
I recently got a cool perk from my employer: $1,000 to invest however I want. The idea behind it is to help everyone at our company get familiar with investing, try out our internal tools, and learn about growing wealth with stocks.
I've dabbled in stock picking before -- and let's just say my win/loss ratio isn't exactly Hall of Fame material.
So with this $1,000, I'm not rolling the dice or doing anything risky. I'm going back to the same boring-but-beautiful approach that's worked for me all along… Index funds.
My "index and chill" strategy
I could spend hours analyzing charts, earnings reports, and news headlines. But I've tried that before and never found it either fun nor profitable.
So rather than chase individual stocks, I'm investing my money into a total stock market index fund -- something like VTI (from Vanguard) or FZROX (from Fidelity). These index funds own thousands of companies across every sector, giving me instant diversification.
When the stock market goes up, my investment goes up too. When it drops, yeah, mine drops with it. But over time, the market's gone up more than it's gone down.
How my $1,000 could grow to $17,449
I've got a couple decades left on my investing horizon. So I'm trying to play the long game.
If this $1,000 investment grows at 10% annually (which is in line with the historical average return of the S&P 500) here's what it could turn into:
|Years Invested
|Future Value
|5
|$1,610
|10
|$2,594
|20
|$6,728
|30
|$17,449
Of course, markets fluctuate and there are no guarantees. But historically, the U.S. market has bounced back from every downturn -- and gone on to hit new highs each time.
So while I'm not saying this $1,000 is destined for exactly $17,449 (let's not jinx it), I like my chances betting on the market as a whole.
This bonus was wired straight into my brokerage account. I keep most of my investments at Fidelity, because it has no account fees, no trade fees, and a massive menu of index funds I can choose from.
Read my full Fidelity review here if you're curious why I chose it (and how it stacks up for beginners or long-haulers).
Other cool things about index funds
It's not just this $1,000. I put nearly all my long-term money into index funds.
They're simple, but also really flexible. Here's why I love investing in index funds:
- They're liquid -- I can buy or sell anytime the market's open, and in small or big amounts.
- Easy to hold in any account type -- I own index funds in my Roth IRA, my traditional IRA, 401(k), my brokerage account… even my health savings account (HSA).
- Super low cost -- With most brokerages, there are no trade commissions and no monthly account fees. Index funds also have low expense ratios.
- No ongoing management -- I don't need to check on anything or do any maintenance.
Another cool thing is I can automate investments. So putting in new money to invest each month can happen automatically on a set schedule. Easy!
Investing is a long game
So that's what I'm doing with my $1,000 bonus -- the most boring thing in the world. Putting it into a low-cost index fund and just… letting it slowly compound.
This strategy has already panned out well for me over the years, and I've got no reason to switch it up now.
If you're thinking about doing something similar with your own money -- whether it's $100 or $1,000 -- you don't need to overthink it. You just need a setup that's simple, low cost, and built for the long haul.
