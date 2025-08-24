My Company Gave Me $1,000 to Invest. Here's Exactly What I'm Doing With It

I recently got a cool perk from my employer: $1,000 to invest however I want. The idea behind it is to help everyone at our company get familiar with investing, try out our internal tools, and learn about growing wealth with stocks.

I've dabbled in stock picking before -- and let's just say my win/loss ratio isn't exactly Hall of Fame material.

So with this $1,000, I'm not rolling the dice or doing anything risky. I'm going back to the same boring-but-beautiful approach that's worked for me all along… Index funds.

My "index and chill" strategy

I could spend hours analyzing charts, earnings reports, and news headlines. But I've tried that before and never found it either fun nor profitable.

So rather than chase individual stocks, I'm investing my money into a total stock market index fund -- something like VTI (from Vanguard) or FZROX (from Fidelity). These index funds own thousands of companies across every sector, giving me instant diversification.

When the stock market goes up, my investment goes up too. When it drops, yeah, mine drops with it. But over time, the market's gone up more than it's gone down.

How my $1,000 could grow to $17,449

I've got a couple decades left on my investing horizon. So I'm trying to play the long game.

If this $1,000 investment grows at 10% annually (which is in line with the historical average return of the S&P 500) here's what it could turn into: