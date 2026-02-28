My Dumbest Investing Mistake Cost Me $154,858 -- Here's What I Learned

Back in 2013, I bought 25 shares of Tesla stock (TSLA) for $1,350.

I had no clue what I was doing. I was just a beginner investor who got really excited about the company making cool electric cars that were driving around my neighborhood.

Like most beginners, I checked the stock price every 15 minutes after buying shares. And over the following weeks, I watched my investment climb higher and higher. Just 18 days after buying, I was sitting on a nearly 70% return!

Then I did something really dumb. I got so excited I sold all 25 shares and pocketed about $900 in profit.

It felt like a genius move -- to quit while I was ahead. But as it turns out, if I had just left that investment alone, those shares would be worth $154,858 today.

That's my shoulda-woulda-coulda story. We've all got one we're not proud of.

But instead of dwelling on the mistakes, I've spent the years since learning from those lessons and becoming a smarter long-term investor. Here are my main takeaways from this particular screw-up.

Lesson 1: Eighteen days is not a strategy

When I first started investing, I thought the goal was to buy something, watch it go up, and sell it for a profit. That was my whole strategy.

But what I've come to learn now is that the real goal isn't to make quick profits here and there. It's to buy good things and hold them for a really really really long time. like, forever.

These days my mindset is completely different. When I buy something, I'm not thinking about where it'll be in a few weeks. I'm thinking about where it'll be in 20 years. That shift alone has probably been worth more to me than any single investment I've ever made.

Lesson 2: I'm not a good stock picker (and neither are you, probably)

The other thing this mistake taught me is that I'm just not good at picking individual stocks.

And honestly, most people aren't.

I only know that stock was a winner because of hindsight. At the time I had no clue what I was doing. I bought companies based on whether I thought their products were cool. That's not research. That's just vibes and chasing trends.

After years of reading about investing and paying attention to how markets actually work, I've landed in the index fund camp. I put all my money into broad market index funds. Now I don't need to guess which companies will win or lose, because I own a small piece of all of them.

I rarely check my investments and just leave everything alone. It's about as boring as investing gets. And it's paying off -- my wife and I have a seven-figure portfolio, and we're still contributing regularly.

The bigger lesson: Just start, and don't stop

If only I had a time machine. I'd go back and tell myself to not sell those shares. And maybe pick up some Amazon and NVIDIA while I'm at it! 😂

Jokes aside, the advice I'd really want to give my younger self is to not overthink investing and just start socking money away.

Making steady, consistent contributions is way more powerful than getting lucky on a few individual stocks.

I've watched people with very modest incomes build massive portfolios simply by starting early and contributing consistently to index funds month after month, year after year.

Everyone makes investing mistakes. The goal isn't to avoid them all. It's to learn something useful from the ones you do make -- then keep going anyway.

