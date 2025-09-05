National 401(k) Day Is Here -- 3 Quick Things to Check Right Now

Two big reasons to celebrate today: First, it's Friday (and who doesn't love Fridays?). And second, it's National 401(k) Day! Woot woot!

OK, so it's not exactly a party holiday, but if you've got a 401(k), today's the perfect excuse to give it a quick once-over. Taking five minutes to check on your retirement account could save you thousands down the road. Tiny tweaks can add up big time.

Here are three quick things to look at right now (plus one bonus tip to go beyond your 401(k)).

1. Check your contribution rate

First things first: If you're not contributing at least enough to snag any provided company match in full, you're basically saying "no thanks" to free money.

If you're not sure what your company offers (or you're confused about 401(k) plans in general) ask HR to explain it to you. Don't be shy -- they love talking about benefits.

Next, consider bumping up your contributions a little higher.

Upping your savings by just 1% can make a huge difference over time. Most plans let you increase it in just a few clicks -- and then you don't have to think about it again.

For 2025, the contribution limit is $23,500 (or $31,000 if you're 50+). No pressure to max it out, but knowing the target gives you something to shoot for.

Here's what different contribution levels might look like on a $70,000 salary: