New to the Stock Market? Here's the No. 1 Investing App I Recommend to Everyone

You've probably heard of Robinhood -- it's a mobile-friendly investing app that's especially popular among younger investors. With its user-friendly tools, it's a great way to ease into your investing journey.

Here's what I like about Robinhood, what could be better, and how to use it the right way.

Why Robinhood is great for beginners

User-friendly interface

Robinhood makes it super easy to open an account and start trading in minutes. Buying and selling takes just a few taps, and the app will guide you through your first transactions.

The interface is sorted into simple tabs like "Investing" and "Retirement." The app also has a ton of educational content, including articles with titles like "Why invest?" and "What's an ETF?"

Years ago, I bought and sold my first stocks on Robinhood. I loved how easy it was to open my account, fund it, and make my first trades. I recommend it to anyone who's looking to learn the ropes of the stock market.

Extremely low cost and fractional shares

With no commission fees on stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or stock and ETF options, Robinhood is one of the most affordable brokerages out there.

It costs nothing to transfer money into or out of your account, except there's a 1.75% fee (max $150) for instant withdrawals and a $25 fee for outgoing wire transfers.

There are no fees to use the basic version of the platform. Robinhood's premium subscription, Robinhood Gold, costs just $5 a month or $50 a year. Members get perks like a 3% IRA match, 4.00% APY on uninvested cash (at time of writing), access to the Robinhood Gold Card, and more.

Robinhood also offers fractional share investing, which lets you invest as little as $1 in most stocks. That means you can easily invest in almost any company on the market, no matter how high its share price.

Put simply, if you're looking for an inexpensive way to start investing, Robinhood is hard to beat.

