Our Top 3 Brokerage Accounts to Invest Your Tax Refund in April 2026

The average tax refund in 2026 is hovering around $3,500 -- and most of it will be spent within two weeks of hitting people's bank accounts.

But you can break that cycle and invest your refund instead of spending it. $3,500 invested for just 30 years can grow to nearly $48,000 with an average stock market return.

I personally use two different brokerage accounts right now. One for long-term, buy-and-hold investing. And the other for more experimental, shorter-term trades I want to keep separate. Neither one charges me a monthly account fee, and both took about five minutes to open.

That's really the baseline in 2026: a good brokerage account should cost you nothing, and give you wide investment options. Here are three top picks for April 2026.

1. Charles Schwab -- score a new account bonus

Charles Schwab is one of the most established names in the business, and it's earned that reputation. It's our 2026 Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors -- which tells you a lot about where it really shines.

Why we like it: Schwab has $0 commission on stock and ETF trades, no account minimums, and some of the deepest research tools available at any price. It also has current account promotions for new customers worth checking out.

Who it's best for: Someone who wants to invest their tax refund and leave it alone for decades -- letting compound growth do the heavy lifting over 10, 20, or 30 years.