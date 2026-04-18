Our Top 3 Brokerage Accounts to Invest Your Tax Refund in April 2026
The average tax refund in 2026 is hovering around $3,500 -- and most of it will be spent within two weeks of hitting people's bank accounts.
But you can break that cycle and invest your refund instead of spending it. $3,500 invested for just 30 years can grow to nearly $48,000 with an average stock market return.
I personally use two different brokerage accounts right now. One for long-term, buy-and-hold investing. And the other for more experimental, shorter-term trades I want to keep separate. Neither one charges me a monthly account fee, and both took about five minutes to open.
That's really the baseline in 2026: a good brokerage account should cost you nothing, and give you wide investment options. Here are three top picks for April 2026.
1. Charles Schwab -- score a new account bonus
Charles Schwab is one of the most established names in the business, and it's earned that reputation. It's our 2026 Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors -- which tells you a lot about where it really shines.
Why we like it: Schwab has $0 commission on stock and ETF trades, no account minimums, and some of the deepest research tools available at any price. It also has current account promotions for new customers worth checking out.
Who it's best for: Someone who wants to invest their tax refund and leave it alone for decades -- letting compound growth do the heavy lifting over 10, 20, or 30 years.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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2. SoFi Active Investing -- for beginners who want everything in one place
SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners in 2026 award. It's one of the cleaner, more beginner-friendly options out there.
Why we like it: SoFi® matches 1% on IRA contributions and rollovers -- a perk you normally only see in employer-sponsored plans. See terms. Fractional shares start at $1, which means a $3,500 refund can go into dozens of stocks or funds without needing whole-share prices.
Who it's best for: A first-time investor who wants to put their refund to work immediately -- fractional shares mean even a $500 refund can be spread across a diversified portfolio on day one.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
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Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
3. Fidelity -- best all-around pick
If I had to recommend one brokerage to almost anyone, it'd be Fidelity. It's our top-rated pick overall in 2026, and home to most of my personal portfolio.
Why we like it: Fidelity is one of the only brokerages offering 0% expense ratio index funds, which is a real edge for long-term, cost-conscious investors. Its fractional share minimum is just $1, and its cash sweep rates are significantly more competitive than most zero-commission peers.
Who it's best for: Someone who wants their refund in the most trusted, full-featured account available -- and never wants to think about switching brokerages again
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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What a $3,500 tax refund can become over time
A one-time $3,500 investment in a low-cost index fund -- assuming a 10% average annual return, in line with historical S&P 500 averages -- grows like this:
|Time Invested
|Ending Balance
|10 years
|$9,078
|20 years
|$21,671
|30 years
|$48,250
That's just the power of one tax refund. Repeating this every year can grow to a massive investment portfolio -- as long as you leave that money invested.
Our Foolish take
No matter which brokerage you open, the fundamentals are the same: keep your fees low, stick to time-tested investment options like index funds, and give your money enough runway to actually grow.
A tax refund invested today at 35 looks very different at 55 -- in the best possible way.
See our full rankings on the best brokerage accounts of 2026 and find your fit.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.