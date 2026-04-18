Our Top 3 Brokerage Accounts to Invest Your Tax Refund in April 2026

Published on April 18, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The average tax refund in 2026 is hovering around $3,500 -- and most of it will be spent within two weeks of hitting people's bank accounts.

But you can break that cycle and invest your refund instead of spending it. $3,500 invested for just 30 years can grow to nearly $48,000 with an average stock market return.

I personally use two different brokerage accounts right now. One for long-term, buy-and-hold investing. And the other for more experimental, shorter-term trades I want to keep separate. Neither one charges me a monthly account fee, and both took about five minutes to open.

That's really the baseline in 2026: a good brokerage account should cost you nothing, and give you wide investment options. Here are three top picks for April 2026.

1. Charles Schwab -- score a new account bonus

Charles Schwab is one of the most established names in the business, and it's earned that reputation. It's our 2026 Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors -- which tells you a lot about where it really shines.

Why we like it: Schwab has $0 commission on stock and ETF trades, no account minimums, and some of the deepest research tools available at any price. It also has current account promotions for new customers worth checking out.

Who it's best for: Someone who wants to invest their tax refund and leave it alone for decades -- letting compound growth do the heavy lifting over 10, 20, or 30 years.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. SoFi Active Investing -- for beginners who want everything in one place

SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners in 2026 award. It's one of the cleaner, more beginner-friendly options out there.

Why we like it: SoFi® matches 1% on IRA contributions and rollovers -- a perk you normally only see in employer-sponsored plans. See terms. Fractional shares start at $1, which means a $3,500 refund can go into dozens of stocks or funds without needing whole-share prices.

Who it's best for: A first-time investor who wants to put their refund to work immediately -- fractional shares mean even a $500 refund can be spread across a diversified portfolio on day one.

Featured Offer
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is  0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

3. Fidelity -- best all-around pick

If I had to recommend one brokerage to almost anyone, it'd be Fidelity. It's our top-rated pick overall in 2026, and home to most of my personal portfolio.

Why we like it: Fidelity is one of the only brokerages offering 0% expense ratio index funds, which is a real edge for long-term, cost-conscious investors. Its fractional share minimum is just $1, and its cash sweep rates are significantly more competitive than most zero-commission peers.

Who it's best for: Someone who wants their refund in the most trusted, full-featured account available -- and never wants to think about switching brokerages again

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

What a $3,500 tax refund can become over time

A one-time $3,500 investment in a low-cost index fund -- assuming a 10% average annual return, in line with historical S&P 500 averages -- grows like this:

Time Invested Ending Balance
10 years $9,078
20 years $21,671
30 years $48,250
Data source: Author's calculations

That's just the power of one tax refund. Repeating this every year can grow to a massive investment portfolio -- as long as you leave that money invested.

Our Foolish take

No matter which brokerage you open, the fundamentals are the same: keep your fees low, stick to time-tested investment options like index funds, and give your money enough runway to actually grow.

A tax refund invested today at 35 looks very different at 55 -- in the best possible way.

See our full rankings on the best brokerage accounts of 2026 and find your fit.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.