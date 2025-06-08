Retire a Millionaire: The $1 Million Plan That Starts With Just One Change

My wife and I became millionaires fairly early in life. And while you might think we won the lottery or were early crypto adopters, the truth is painfully unsexy…

We just started automatically investing a portion of every paycheck, stuck with it, and let time do the rest.

That one habit changed everything for us. And it's the exact same step I recommend to literally anyone who wants to retire wealthy.

How a tiny investment grows into $1 million

One of the biggest complaints I hear people saying is, "I can't save very much."

But what they don't realize is how little amounts can grow to massive numbers over time. It's all due to compound interest.

Here's an example using $300 per month. If you invested each month with an 8% average annual return (a common long-term stock market estimate), here's how it would grow over time: