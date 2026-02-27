Retirement Savings in Your 50s: Here's What 'On Track' Actually Looks Like

Here's what that looks like based on different salaries:

The general consensus from financial experts and retirement researchers is that by the time you hit 50, you'd ideally have somewhere between 3.5x and 5.5x your annual salary saved. By 55, that target range climbs to roughly 4.5x to 8x.

The benchmarks below are a helpful guide, but they're not one-size-fits-all. Your retirement will look different from your neighbor's -- and that's completely fine. Let's just make sure you're set up for yours.

Here's something retirement articles don't say enough: your 50s are actually a fantastic time to be building wealth. Your income is likely near its peak. Big expenses like kids and mortgages are often winding down. And the tax-advantaged accounts available to people 50 and older are super powerful.

Where you fall in that range depends entirely on your own retirement vision. A 50-year-old planning to retire at 55 and travel the world needs a very different number than someone who loves their job, plans to work until 67, and has a pension coming.

If your savings are on track right now or well ahead, great -- keep doing what you're doing. If it's a little short, that's useful information, not a crisis. Your 50s are actually one of the most powerful decades for closing gaps. If you don't already have the right accounts in place to hit these targets, that's the most important first step.

Compare our top-rated IRA accounts and start putting your 50s to work.

Why your 50s matter more than any other decade

This is the decade where two things collide in a really powerful way: your income is probably near its peak, and your kids (if you have them) are likely close to or already off the payroll.

That combination creates a window to save aggressively that you may not have had in your 30s or 40s.

The IRS knows this too, which is why the government lets people 50 and older make catch-up contributions inside retirement accounts.

In 2026, that means you can contribute up to $32,500 to a 401(k), which is $8,000 more than what younger folks can put in. And for IRAs, the total limit if you're over 50 is $8,600.

What to do if you're behind

First, take a breath. Being behind at 50 is more common than you think, and it doesn't mean retirement is out of reach. Here's where to start:

Prioritize your 401(k) and catch-up contributions. An extra $8,000 per year over 15 years at a 8% average return is over $217,000.

An extra $8,000 per year over 15 years at a 8% average return is over $217,000. Open or fully fund your traditional or Roth IRA. Tax-advantaged accounts are one of the most powerful tools available to you for saving.

Tax-advantaged accounts are one of the most powerful tools available to you for saving. Trim the fat elsewhere. Your 50s are a great time to audit subscriptions and fixed expenses, refinance debt, and redirect that cash toward investments.

Your 50s are a great time to audit subscriptions and fixed expenses, refinance debt, and redirect that cash toward investments. Extend your retirement timeline. Each year you work longer is a year you're not drawing down savings -- and a year more of compounding.

A taxable brokerage account gives you total flexibility, too. There's no contribution limits, no withdrawal restrictions, and you can invest in pretty much anything you want.

It's not as tax-advantaged, but for people in their 50s who want to save beyond the IRS limits, it's a genuinely powerful tool. Learn about top trusted brokerages in 2026 here and find one that supports your retirement goals.

The bottom line

Your 50s are an opportunity. Whether you're right on target or still finding your footing, the most important thing is that you're thinking about this now.

Retirement is supposed to be something you look forward to. And no matter where your savings stand today, the best time to take a step in the right direction is always right now.