Should You Buy Stocks on E*TRADE in 2025?

If you're trying to build a flexible, low-cost investing setup right now, E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley is not perfect, but it's worth a look. It lacks some of the features other online brokers have added like fractional shares and crypto trading, so your choice depends on which gaps you can live with.

What E*TRADE still does well

1. Commission-free trading and broad investment options

You can trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, futures, and bonds without base commissions. E*TRADE also offers no-load, no-transaction-fee mutual funds and zero-expense-ratio index funds, which make it easy to invest at a low cost.

2. Power E*TRADE is built for serious traders

If you've outgrown a basic app, the Power E*TRADE platform offers advanced charting tools, real-time market data, technical analysis, and risk/reward overlays for options. It's a strong platform for active traders who want more control and insight.

3. Strong research and education resources

E*TRADE provides access to third-party research from Morningstar, Argus, and others, along with educational articles, webinars, and interactive tools. And because it's backed by Morgan Stanley, you also get access to a wider ecosystem of banking and wealth management tools.

If you're ready to open an account, check the current E*TRADE welcome bonus -- new customers can get up to $1,000 when they open and fund a qualifying brokerage account. Read our full E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley review to learn more.