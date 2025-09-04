Should You Buy Stocks on Robinhood?

Robinhood has built a reputation as one of the most beginner-friendly investment platforms out there. With no-commission trades, fractional share investing, and an IRA match program, it's easy to see why the app has millions of users.

Having used it myself, I also love the app's sleek, intuitive interface and no-nonsense tools.

It isn't perfect -- but it's a great way to jump into the world of investing. Here's what to know about Robinhood so you can decide if it's right for you.

What to like about Robinhood

Beginner-friendly interface and fractional shares

Robinhood's clean design makes it easy for new investors to open an account, explore the app, and execute their first trades.

Buying and selling stock takes just a few taps, and fractional share investing allows you to invest as little as $1 in most stocks. That's a super low barrier to entry, making Robinhood one of the most accessible options out there.

1% to 3% IRA match

Another one of Robinhood's standout features is its retirement match program. Investors who contribute to a self-directed Robinhood IRA automatically get a 1% match from the platform.

Robinhood Gold members who pay a small fee -- $5 per month or $50 per year -- can boost that to 3%.

That's an easy way to get rewarded for investing for retirement. Robinhood is great for short-term trading, but it's nice to know it's helping users save for the long run, too.

Extremely low cost

Robinhood is also one of the most affordable brokerages you'll find. It comes with no commission fees on stocks, ETFs, and stock or ETF options, plus no fees to access the basic version of the platform.

It does charge fees for other transactions, but they're low. It also costs nothing to move money into your account, although money taken out will be hit with a 1.75% fee for instant transfers (max $150) or a $25 fee for wire transfers.

Overall, though, Robinhood is much cheaper than most competitors. If you want an inexpensive, beginner-friendly way to start investing, this is it.

Ready to start exploring the Robinhood platform? Check out our full review now and open an account in minutes.