Should You Buy Stocks Through SoFi Invest?

Benefits of SoFi Active Investing

Commission-free trading

SoFi Active Investing lets you buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds with zero trading fees. Unlike many brokers, SoFi® also waives commissions on mutual fund trades -- a nice perk for cost-conscious investors.

Access to IPOs and private funds

With SoFi®, you can invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) directly through the platform -- no wealth manager or insider access needed. Just select the IPOs you'd like to participate in and submit an indication of interest (IOI), then start investing if you get approved.

Fractional shares

Don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a full share of Amazon or Apple? No problem. SoFi® lets you invest with as little as $5 by purchasing fractional shares of your favorite companies.

Downsides of SoFi Active Investing

No bonds or CDs

SoFi Active Investing is one of the top brokerage platforms for beginners, but it's not perfect. For example, you won't find government bonds or certificates of deposit (CDs) on the platform. If you're looking to invest in these lower-risk options, you'll need to look elsewhere.

SoFi® focuses on simplicity, and that means it lacks the deep market analysis and screeners that more experienced investors might want. If you're actively trading or doing in-depth research, another platform may suit you better.

For a hands-off approach, try SoFi Robo Investing

Want to be more hands-off with your portfolio? SoFi® also offers Robo Investing, which can build a portfolio for you after you answer a few questions about your goals, timeline, and risk tolerance. It charges a 0.25% annual management fee, in line with competitors like Wealthfront and Axos.

SoFi® also offers retirement accounts (IRAs), joint and individual accounts, and more, although it doesn't support 529 plans or 401(k)s. If you're already using SoFi® in other ways, though, investing through the same app can be a great way to streamline your finances.

SoFi Robo Investing is ideal for:

Beginners who want a "set it and forget it" option

Anyone already using SoFi® for banking

Investors looking for access to smart financial planning tools

