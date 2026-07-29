Should You Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA?

I've rolled over every 401(k) I've ever left behind, and I'm going to do the same thing when I leave my current job. For me it comes down to three advantages with IRAs: more flexibility, lower fees, and room for smart tax moves later.

For most people leaving a job, that same logic holds. An IRA gives you more control and a far wider investment menu than the plan your old employer picked.

That said, rolling over isn't for everyone, because a 401(k) comes with a few protections an IRA can't fully match.

Why an IRA usually beats an old 401(k)

An IRA usually beats an old 401(k) on three fronts: flexibility, cost, and choice.

401(k) plans are picked by your employer. It decides which broker you use, the investment options you have, and often come with sneaky fees baked in.

An IRA opens up your options. You can pick any broker you want, many have no monthly fees or commissions. You can invest in index funds, ETFs, or a handful of individual stocks. Heck, you could even bet your entire nest egg on Bitcoin or a single meme stock if you so choose (kidding -- don't do this!).

An IRA also gives you room for Roth conversions later, which can lower your overall tax burden. This is an advanced tactic, but a very popular option for new retirees.

Compare the top IRA accounts for 2026 to see your options.

When rolling over your 401(k) makes the most sense

Rolling over makes the most sense once you've left the job and your old plan is working against you. High fees, a thin fund menu, or old accounts scattered across past employers are all good reasons to move.

In fact, many job hoppers actually "forget" about their old 401(k)s. As of 2025, there were an estimated 31.9 million left-behind or forgotten 401(k) accounts holding approximately $2.1 trillion in assets, according to Capitalize.

Consolidating everything into one IRA makes your money far easier to track and rebalance.

It's also the right move if you plan to set up Roth conversions down the road. And if your old balance is small, some plans force it out anyway, so you're better off directing where it lands.

When you're better off keeping your 401(k)

The biggest reason to keep your money in a 401(k) is creditor protection. A 401(k) gets strong federal protection under ERISA, which shields it from creditors and most lawsuits.

IRA protection is capped in bankruptcy and varies from state to state.

There are other perks worth weighing, too. You can borrow against a 401(k), but never an IRA. The Rule of 55 also lets you tap a 401(k) penalty-free if you leave your job at 55 or later. Staying enrolled can even let you delay required withdrawals if you keep working past 73.

If any of those fit your situation, staying put can be a smarter strategy.

How to roll over without triggering a tax bill

The safest way to roll over is a direct transfer, where your money moves straight from the 401(k) to the IRA. That way it never touches your hands, and the IRS never treats it as a withdrawal.

You'll also want to match pre-tax and post-tax account types for transfers: traditional 401(k) to traditional IRA, and Roth to Roth.

Not every plan works the same way, so follow your broker's steps and watch the transfer timing closely. If you'd rather not go it alone, a free service like Capitalize can walk you through the whole thing. Done right, a rollover is just paperwork, not a taxable event.

Where to open a rollover IRA

The best rollover IRA is one with low fees, a wide investment menu, and tools you'll actually use.

My IRA lives at Fidelity, and my wife keeps hers at Charles Schwab. Fidelity earned Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and Schwab won Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors. Both are excellent options if you're opening up your first IRA.

A few brokers even offer a match on rollover dollars, which is a nice bonus when the terms work in your favor. For a wider comparison, our roundup of the best IRA accounts lays out your options side by side.

Roll it into the right home, and that old 401(k) finally starts working as hard as you do.