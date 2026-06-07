The Best Online Brokerages of June 2026: $0 Trades and No Account Minimums

I've been investing in the stock market for 15+ years, and have never once stepped into a physical branch to do anything. Every account I own was opened online, funded from my couch, and managed from my phone. Things have gotten even faster these days. You can open a brokerage account, link your bank, and place your first trade in about 10 minutes, all without talking to anyone. And, with the right broker, it costs you $0 to do it. My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year. Here are my top picks for June 2026.

1. Fidelity -- best for doing everything online in one place To be fair, I'm biased here. Fidelity is my personal favorite broker for low-cost investing. But it's not just me -- it earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and the online experience is a big reason why. Opening an account takes a few minutes, and it has a huge range of account types to choose from. Funding your account is just as smooth. You link a bank, transfer money electronically, and start trading right away. The app is clean and easy to navigate. And since Fidelity is one of the biggest brokers in the world, finding support or how-to guides is simple whenever you need it. There are no account minimums, so you can open an account before you've figured out funding. And you won't be penalized for a low balance. It also offers $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades. For most long-term investors, it is a true one-stop online home. Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a single, low-friction online account to build a portfolio and leave it alone for years.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Fidelity Our Rating: 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash. Read Full Review Fees: $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****. Account Minimum: $0**** Learn More for Fidelity On Fidelity's Secure Website.

2. Charles Schwab -- best for online help when you actually need it Schwab took our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award in 2026, and it's also one of my personal favorites. My wife has her Roth IRA and a regular brokerage account with Schwab (I manage both accounts) and I'm constantly impressed with the platform. I use both the mobile app and website to move money and buy stocks. For new accounts, you can open and fund one entirely online by following simple prompts. It also offers a "starter kit" promotion if you invest $50 right after opening. What I think sets Schwab apart is the help on the back end. It has 24/7 phone and chat support, plus one of the deepest online education libraries I have seen. Like any true low-cost broker, it carries no account minimums and $0 stock and ETF trades. Who it's best for: Investors who want everything online but like knowing real, round-the-clock support is one tap away.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Charles Schwab Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set. Read Full Review Fees: $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares. Account Minimum: $0 Learn More for Charles Schwab On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

3. SoFi Active Investing -- best for getting started online fast SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and the online onboarding might just be the smoothest of the bunch. The app is widely considered very accessible to use, especially for investing newbies. I've watched plenty of people wait until they had "enough" money to begin investing, and that delay quietly costs them. SoFi® offers fractional shares to erase that excuse, letting you invest with as little as $5 into a fund or stock the day you open the account. Terms apply. For someone investing $25 a week starting today, rather than waiting a year to save up first, it gives that first $1,300 a full extra year to compound. Over decades, that head start alone can be worth thousands. Who it's best for: First-time investors who want to be fully set up and investing right away, from their phone. I typically recommend SoFi® to younger, tech-savvy folks who might also like the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC).

Featured Offer 2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner SoFi Active Investing Our Rating: 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Bottom Line This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares. Read Full Review Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Account Minimum: $0 Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.