The Best Online Brokerages of June 2026: $0 Trades and No Account Minimums
I've been investing in the stock market for 15+ years, and have never once stepped into a physical branch to do anything. Every account I own was opened online, funded from my couch, and managed from my phone.
Things have gotten even faster these days. You can open a brokerage account, link your bank, and place your first trade in about 10 minutes, all without talking to anyone. And, with the right broker, it costs you $0 to do it.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year. Here are my top picks for June 2026.
1. Fidelity -- best for doing everything online in one place
To be fair, I'm biased here. Fidelity is my personal favorite broker for low-cost investing. But it's not just me -- it earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and the online experience is a big reason why. Opening an account takes a few minutes, and it has a huge range of account types to choose from.
Funding your account is just as smooth. You link a bank, transfer money electronically, and start trading right away. The app is clean and easy to navigate. And since Fidelity is one of the biggest brokers in the world, finding support or how-to guides is simple whenever you need it.
There are no account minimums, so you can open an account before you've figured out funding. And you won't be penalized for a low balance. It also offers $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades. For most long-term investors, it is a true one-stop online home.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a single, low-friction online account to build a portfolio and leave it alone for years.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
2. Charles Schwab -- best for online help when you actually need it
Schwab took our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award in 2026, and it's also one of my personal favorites. My wife has her Roth IRA and a regular brokerage account with Schwab (I manage both accounts) and I'm constantly impressed with the platform.
I use both the mobile app and website to move money and buy stocks. For new accounts, you can open and fund one entirely online by following simple prompts. It also offers a "starter kit" promotion if you invest $50 right after opening.
What I think sets Schwab apart is the help on the back end. It has 24/7 phone and chat support, plus one of the deepest online education libraries I have seen. Like any true low-cost broker, it carries no account minimums and $0 stock and ETF trades.
Who it's best for: Investors who want everything online but like knowing real, round-the-clock support is one tap away.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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3. SoFi Active Investing -- best for getting started online fast
SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, and the online onboarding might just be the smoothest of the bunch. The app is widely considered very accessible to use, especially for investing newbies.
I've watched plenty of people wait until they had "enough" money to begin investing, and that delay quietly costs them. SoFi® offers fractional shares to erase that excuse, letting you invest with as little as $5 into a fund or stock the day you open the account. Terms apply.
For someone investing $25 a week starting today, rather than waiting a year to save up first, it gives that first $1,300 a full extra year to compound. Over decades, that head start alone can be worth thousands.
Who it's best for: First-time investors who want to be fully set up and investing right away, from their phone. I typically recommend SoFi® to younger, tech-savvy folks who might also like the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC).
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
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Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
How to open and fund an account online
The remote process looks nearly identical no matter which online broker you choose. Here is the full flow, start to finish:
- Choose your account type (e.g. regular brokerage, Roth IRA, etc)
- Apply online with your name, address, and Social Security number
- Verify your identity and answer some regulatory questions (level of experience, risk tolerance, source of funding)
- Link your bank account electronically
- Transfer your opening deposit (or set up recurring transfers, which I highly recommend!)
- You can now place trades and buy stocks with the available funds
That pretty much covers the basics. No matter which app you use, I encourage you to do more research and learn how to invest responsibly. The legwork you put in today will pay dividends (literally!) later in life.
I built my entire portfolio online, one small transfer at a time, and the tools have only gotten better since I started. Anyone reading this can do the same thing today.
See our full list of the best online brokers for 2026 and get started today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.