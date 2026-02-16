The Best Roth IRA Account for 2026, Hands Down

Back in 2016, I met a friend who had over $500,000 invested in his Roth IRA. His dad helped him start the account when he was a kid, and had been contributing every year to it. I was honestly jealous -- at the time, I barely knew what a Roth even was.

That conversation changed everything for me. My wife and I opened our Roth IRAs with Charles Schwab shortly afterwards and started maxing them out. Nine years later, we've each contributed about $62,500 total -- and those accounts have grown to $128,000 each.

If I can hit my goal and keep maxing out my Roth, I'll cross $1 million by age 60. Tax-free.

Charles Schwab recently won Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award in 2026. And after nearly a decade as a customer, I can tell you exactly why this platform deserves it.

Why Roth IRAs are my favorite account type

A Roth IRA lets you invest money today and never pay taxes on the gains again. Not when you withdraw it. Not when you pass it down.

That's a big deal.

With a traditional IRA, you get a tax break now but pay taxes later when you pull money out in retirement. With a Roth, it's the opposite. Since I believe that my personal tax rate will be higher in the future than it is now, a Roth is best for me.

Another cool thing about Roth IRAs is that you can withdraw your original contributions at any time. Most retirement accounts aren't like that. Although I never plan to take early withdrawals, it's nice to know I can go pull out $60,000 in tax-free money if I ever need it.

For 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 to a Roth IRA. If you're 50 or older, that jumps to $8,600 thanks to the catch-up contribution. There are income limits set by the IRS. Single filers need to make less than $153,000 to contribute the full amount. For married couples filing jointly, that's $242,000.

But if you qualify, a Roth IRA is one of the smartest moves you can make for long-term wealth building.

Why Charles Schwab is the best place to open a Roth IRA

My wife and I only trust a handful of big-name brokers with our money. Charles Schwab is one of them.

Here's why this platform stands out: