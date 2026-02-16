The Best Roth IRA Account for 2026, Hands Down
Back in 2016, I met a friend who had over $500,000 invested in his Roth IRA. His dad helped him start the account when he was a kid, and had been contributing every year to it. I was honestly jealous -- at the time, I barely knew what a Roth even was.
That conversation changed everything for me. My wife and I opened our Roth IRAs with Charles Schwab shortly afterwards and started maxing them out. Nine years later, we've each contributed about $62,500 total -- and those accounts have grown to $128,000 each.
If I can hit my goal and keep maxing out my Roth, I'll cross $1 million by age 60. Tax-free.
Charles Schwab recently won Motley Fool Money's Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award in 2026. And after nearly a decade as a customer, I can tell you exactly why this platform deserves it.
Why Roth IRAs are my favorite account type
A Roth IRA lets you invest money today and never pay taxes on the gains again. Not when you withdraw it. Not when you pass it down.
That's a big deal.
With a traditional IRA, you get a tax break now but pay taxes later when you pull money out in retirement. With a Roth, it's the opposite. Since I believe that my personal tax rate will be higher in the future than it is now, a Roth is best for me.
Another cool thing about Roth IRAs is that you can withdraw your original contributions at any time. Most retirement accounts aren't like that. Although I never plan to take early withdrawals, it's nice to know I can go pull out $60,000 in tax-free money if I ever need it.
For 2026, you can contribute up to $7,500 to a Roth IRA. If you're 50 or older, that jumps to $8,600 thanks to the catch-up contribution. There are income limits set by the IRS. Single filers need to make less than $153,000 to contribute the full amount. For married couples filing jointly, that's $242,000.
But if you qualify, a Roth IRA is one of the smartest moves you can make for long-term wealth building.
Why Charles Schwab is the best place to open a Roth IRA
My wife and I only trust a handful of big-name brokers with our money. Charles Schwab is one of them.
Here's why this platform stands out:
- No account fees. Schwab doesn't charge monthly maintenance fees or account minimums to open a Roth IRA. Your money goes straight to work.
- Thousands of investment options. You can invest in stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, and more. Personally, I keep things simple with total stock market index funds. Low cost, broad diversification, and perfect for long timelines.
- Easy to use. The Schwab app is clean and intuitive. I also have other accounts with Schwab, so everything shows up in one dashboard. This makes tracking progress way easier.
- Solid customer service. Anytime I've had questions or needed help, Schwab's support team has been responsive and helpful.
- Special offers for new accounts. If you're just getting started, Schwab sometimes runs promotions for new Roth IRA accounts. Worth checking out if you're opening an account soon.
Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
Getting started is easier than you think
Opening a Roth IRA at Schwab takes about 10 minutes online. You'll need some basic info like your Social Security number, employment details, and bank account for funding.
Don't worry, it will not impact your credit score.
Once your account is open, you can start investing right away. If you're new to investing, Schwab offers target-date funds that automatically adjust as you get closer to retirement. Or you can pick your own index funds and build a simple portfolio.
The key is just to start. Even small contributions add up over decades thanks to compound growth.
Looking back, I wish I'd opened my Roth IRA years earlier. But I'm glad I didn't wait any longer once I learned about it.
Read our full Charles Schwab review to learn more and get started with your Roth IRA today.
