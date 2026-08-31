The Best Roth IRA Brokers for People Who Are Starting Late
Only 42% of people ages 45 to 59 feel on track for retirement, according to Motley Fool Money research. If that sounds like you, opening an IRA and prioritizing contributions is one of the most tax-efficient ways to play catch up.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year, and below are the top ones I'd recommend for Roth IRAs.
In 2026, the standard contribution limit for IRAs is $7,500. If you're 50 or older, the IRS lets you add an extra $1,100, bumping that limit to $8,600.
1. Charles Schwab is my top pick for most people
Charles Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and it's the first place I'd send someone playing catch-up.
It offers every major IRA account type, a huge library of free education, and one of the best apps around. It also offers a full suite of banking services, which really helps once you shift from saving to spending in retirement.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a single, do-it-all home they won't outgrow, even as their needs change.
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Schwab sports hundreds of no-commission ETFs and the largest amount of no-transaction-fee mutual funds of any broker we evaluated, and individual stock trades are now $0. Its lineup of retirement accounts expands beyond just online access to robust account management capabilities via its mobile app.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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2. Fidelity keeps your costs low and the setup simple
Fidelity is my favorite low-cost home for set-and-forget investors. I personally have my Roth IRA with Fidelity, and have been a happy client for nearly a decade. Fidelity earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and the platform is perfect for new and experienced investors alike.
Fidelity also offers low-cost index funds, including a few with no expense ratio at all, so more of every dollar stays working for you.
Who it's best for: Hands-off investors who want rock-bottom fees and a Roth IRA that runs on autopilot.
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We rate Fidelity as one of the best Roth IRA accounts with pretty much every feature you'd need: an intuitive platform and tools, a strong selection of funds and ETFs, excellent customer service, and no account fees or account minimums.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
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3. SoFi® is a modern option, offering an IRA match
SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, thanks to its user-friendly app, and commitment to keeping fees to a minimum. SoFi offers a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions (and eligible 401(k) rollovers), which is quite rare among brokers. Terms apply.
This is perfect if you've got old 401(k) accounts from previous jobs that you'd like to consolidate all into the same IRA account.
Who it's best for: Brand-new investors who want low pressure, user-friendly tech, and a gentle nudge toward long-term investing. Also anyone looking to rollover old 401(k) plans and take advantage of the 1% IRA Match on contributions and rollovers. Terms apply.
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SoFi stands out with a simple IRA setup process and low fees, in addition to a wealth of other products at your fingertips, all accessible in the same app.
$0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply
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SPECIAL OFFER
Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply.
On Secure Website.
Starting late still beats standing still
You've probably heard this before… The best time to start investing was decades ago. The second best time is right now.
Here's the simple game plan I'd follow:
- Open a Roth IRA with one of the brokers above and set up automatic monthly transfers.
- If you can, try investing the maximum allowable each year ($7,500 for 2026) which works out to be about $625 per month.
- If you're over 50, try to add catch-up contributions so you're adding the full $8,600.
- Invest the money in diverse, low-cost index funds and leave it alone.
It helps to compare a few accounts before you commit. See the best Roth IRA accounts for 2026 and match one to how involved you want to be.
FAQs
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No, 50 is actually a strong time to start a Roth IRA. You get a bigger contribution limit ($8,600 in 2026) thanks to catch-up rules, and you still have 15-plus years for your money to grow before a typical retirement age.
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A Roth IRA often makes sense for people who expect steady or higher income in retirement. You pay taxes on contributions now, then withdraw tax-free later, with no required minimum distributions. A traditional IRA fits better if you want the tax deduction today.
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Yes, you can roll an old 401(k) into a Roth IRA, but pre-tax 401(k) money is taxed in the year you convert it. For large balances, consider rolling into a traditional IRA first. Then make smaller Roth conversions over a few years to soften the tax hit.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Fidelity disclosure
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss
* - $0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (historically from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. A limited number of ETFs are subject to a transaction-based service fee of $100. See full list at Fidelity.com/commissions. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Institutional® are subject to different commission schedules.
**Fidelity Crypto® is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets®. Investing involves risk, including risk of total loss. Crypto as an asset class is highly volatile, can become illiquid at any time, and is for investors with a high risk tolerance. Crypto may also be more susceptible to market manipulation than securities. Crypto is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Investors in crypto do not benefit from the same regulatory protections applicable to registered securities. Fidelity Crypto® accounts and custody and trading of crypto in such accounts are provided by Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, which is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business (NMLS ID 1773897). Brokerage services in support of securities trading are provided by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC (“FBS”), and related custody services are provided by National Financial Services LLC (“NFS”), each a registered broker-dealer and member NYSE and SIPC. Neither FBS nor NFS offer crypto as a direct investment nor provide trading or custody services for such assets. Fidelity Crypto and Fidelity Digital Assets are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
***Options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.
****Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.