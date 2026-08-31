The Best Roth IRA Brokers for People Who Are Starting Late

Only 42% of people ages 45 to 59 feel on track for retirement, according to Motley Fool Money research. If that sounds like you, opening an IRA and prioritizing contributions is one of the most tax-efficient ways to play catch up.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year, and below are the top ones I'd recommend for Roth IRAs.

In 2026, the standard contribution limit for IRAs is $7,500. If you're 50 or older, the IRS lets you add an extra $1,100, bumping that limit to $8,600.

1. Charles Schwab is my top pick for most people

Charles Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and it's the first place I'd send someone playing catch-up.

It offers every major IRA account type, a huge library of free education, and one of the best apps around. It also offers a full suite of banking services, which really helps once you shift from saving to spending in retirement.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a single, do-it-all home they won't outgrow, even as their needs change.