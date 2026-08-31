The Best Roth IRA Brokers for People Who Are Starting Late

Published on Aug. 31, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Only 42% of people ages 45 to 59 feel on track for retirement, according to Motley Fool Money research. If that sounds like you, opening an IRA and prioritizing contributions is one of the most tax-efficient ways to play catch up.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of brokers every year, and below are the top ones I'd recommend for Roth IRAs.

In 2026, the standard contribution limit for IRAs is $7,500. If you're 50 or older, the IRS lets you add an extra $1,100, bumping that limit to $8,600.

1. Charles Schwab is my top pick for most people

Charles Schwab earned our Best Stock Broker for IRA Investors award for 2026, and it's the first place I'd send someone playing catch-up.

It offers every major IRA account type, a huge library of free education, and one of the best apps around. It also offers a full suite of banking services, which really helps once you shift from saving to spending in retirement.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a single, do-it-all home they won't outgrow, even as their needs change.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

Schwab sports hundreds of no-commission ETFs and the largest amount of no-transaction-fee mutual funds of any broker we evaluated, and individual stock trades are now $0. Its lineup of retirement accounts expands beyond just online access to robust account management capabilities via its mobile app.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

2. Fidelity keeps your costs low and the setup simple

Fidelity is my favorite low-cost home for set-and-forget investors. I personally have my Roth IRA with Fidelity, and have been a happy client for nearly a decade. Fidelity earned our Best Stock Broker Overall award for 2026, and the platform is perfect for new and experienced investors alike.

Fidelity also offers low-cost index funds, including a few with no expense ratio at all, so more of every dollar stays working for you.

Who it's best for: Hands-off investors who want rock-bottom fees and a Roth IRA that runs on autopilot.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

We rate Fidelity as one of the best Roth IRA accounts with pretty much every feature you'd need: an intuitive platform and tools, a strong selection of funds and ETFs, excellent customer service, and no account fees or account minimums.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

3. SoFi® is a modern option, offering an IRA match

SoFi® won our Best Stock Broker for Beginners award for 2026, thanks to its user-friendly app, and commitment to keeping fees to a minimum. SoFi offers a 1% match on eligible IRA contributions (and eligible 401(k) rollovers), which is quite rare among brokers. Terms apply.

This is perfect if you've got old 401(k) accounts from previous jobs that you'd like to consolidate all into the same IRA account.

Who it's best for: Brand-new investors who want low pressure, user-friendly tech, and a gentle nudge toward long-term investing. Also anyone looking to rollover old 401(k) plans and take advantage of the 1% IRA Match on contributions and rollovers. Terms apply.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Invest®

SoFi Invest®

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Bottom Line

SoFi stands out with a simple IRA setup process and low fees, in addition to a wealth of other products at your fingertips, all accessible in the same app.

Fees:

$0 commission, $0 per trade, other fees may apply

Account Minimum:

$0

SPECIAL OFFER

Get a 1% IRA Match on contributions & rollovers. Terms apply.

Learn More for SoFi Invest®

On Secure Website.

Starting late still beats standing still

You've probably heard this before… The best time to start investing was decades ago. The second best time is right now.

Here's the simple game plan I'd follow:

  1. Open a Roth IRA with one of the brokers above and set up automatic monthly transfers.
  2. If you can, try investing the maximum allowable each year ($7,500 for 2026) which works out to be about $625 per month.
  3. If you're over 50, try to add catch-up contributions so you're adding the full $8,600.
  4. Invest the money in diverse, low-cost index funds and leave it alone.

It helps to compare a few accounts before you commit. See the best Roth IRA accounts for 2026 and match one to how involved you want to be.

FAQs

  • No, 50 is actually a strong time to start a Roth IRA. You get a bigger contribution limit ($8,600 in 2026) thanks to catch-up rules, and you still have 15-plus years for your money to grow before a typical retirement age.

  • A Roth IRA often makes sense for people who expect steady or higher income in retirement. You pay taxes on contributions now, then withdraw tax-free later, with no required minimum distributions. A traditional IRA fits better if you want the tax deduction today.

  • Yes, you can roll an old 401(k) into a Roth IRA, but pre-tax 401(k) money is taxed in the year you convert it. For large balances, consider rolling into a traditional IRA first. Then make smaller Roth conversions over a few years to soften the tax hit.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.