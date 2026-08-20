The Biggest Reason I Chose a Roth IRA Has Nothing to Do With Taxes

When I was younger, I hated the idea of retirement accounts. Most of them make you "lock up" your money until you're old and grey. And I didn't like that, because what if I put in $5,000 and then needed it back for an emergency the following year?

That fear kept me on the sidelines longer than it should have. Then I learned one little rule about the Roth IRA that completely fixed my thinking. You can pull your original contributions back out anytime, tax-free and penalty-free.

Thankfully, I've never had to dip into my Roth IRA (and hope I never will). But the fact that it's an option helps me sleep better at night.

You can withdraw your Roth IRA contributions anytime, tax- and penalty-free

Roth IRAs work differently than traditional retirement accounts. The money you put in has already been taxed, so the IRS lets you take those dollars back out whenever you want.

This only applies to contributions though -- not earnings and account growth. Your investment earnings follow different rules, and pulling those out early can trigger taxes plus a 10% penalty.

Here's the simple version of withdrawing from a Roth IRA:

Your original contributions: Available anytime, tax-free and penalty-free

Available anytime, tax-free and penalty-free Your earnings: Best left alone until age 59 1/2, or taxes and a penalty may apply

Best left alone until age 59 1/2, or taxes and a penalty may apply After age 59 1/2: You can withdraw anything tax-free and penalty-free

Over the past ~10 years I've contributed over $60,000 into my Roth IRA. That's money I can pull back out anytime. The account has grown way higher from investments, but all those gains need to stay until I'm older.

If you don't have a Roth IRA yet, you can open one for free at pretty much any big broker. Check out our top picks for Roth IRA accounts in 2026.

The tax-free growth is what keeps me from touching it

Even though I can pull out my Roth IRA contributions anytime, I hope I never have to. Every dollar in that account grows tax-free, and I want to keep it that way as long as possible.

Also, big chunks of money pulled out of an IRA can't just be put back in later. There are annual contribution limits -- in 2026 that limit is $7,500.

In addition to my Roth IRA, I also have a regular brokerage account. Even though it's not tax-advantaged, it's very flexible for withdrawals and contributions. If I had an emergency these days, I'd likely pull from my regular brokerage account vs. my Roth.

No required withdrawals later in life

Another cool feature about a Roth IRA: You're never forced to take money out later in life, like traditional IRAs or 401(k)s make you. Traditional retirement accounts hit you with required minimum distributions (RMDs) once you reach a certain age -- usually in your 70s.

A Roth IRA has no mandatory withdrawals, so I can let it keep growing untouched for as long as I like.

I've got three decades before I have to worry about that stuff. But it's nice knowing that I get to decide how and when to use my own retirement funds in my golden years.

My plan to become a Roth IRA millionaire

My whole investing strategy is pretty boring. I just put all my money into low-cost index funds and leave it alone.

Right now my Roth IRA balance is around $140,000. And if I keep maxing out contributions every year it'll likely grow to be over $1 million by my 60th birthday.

If you want that same mix of easy access and tax-free growth, it's honestly pretty simple to get going. Compare the best IRA accounts and start putting your money to work today.