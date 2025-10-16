The Forgotten 401(k) Mistake That Could Cost You $500,000 in Retirement

If you've changed jobs a few times (like most people have) there's a chance you've left a little piece of your retirement savings behind. Maybe even a big piece.

A recent study by Capitalize found that Americans have 31.9 million forgotten 401(k) accounts holding roughly $2.1 trillion. That's "trillion" with a T.

It's not that people are careless. It's that life just moves fast. You leave one job, start another, and that old retirement plan fades into the background.

But here's the real problem: leaving a 401(k) behind doesn't just mean a misplaced login. It could mean missing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in future growth.

Here's how it happens, what it's costing you, and how to fix it for good.

Where did your old 401(k) go?

Every time you switch jobs, your old employer's 401(k) plan doesn't follow you automatically to your next job. It just sits there -- untouched.

Maybe the employer changes the plan structure. Maybe the fees creep up. Or maybe the investments you chose years ago are no longer the best fit. Whatever the case, those forgotten accounts can really fall behind.

Between job hopping, layoffs, and confusing rollover paperwork, forgotten 401(k) accounts have become one of the biggest unspoken retirement leaks in America.

Why it can cost you $500,000 over time

Per the Capitalize report, the average forgotten 401(k) has about $66,691 in it.

If that money sits in a conservative "stable value" or money market fund earning around 2.5% average annual return, after 30 years you'd have roughly $140,000.

But if that same money were rolled into a low cost, diversified account earning 8% average annually, it could grow to about $670,000 over the same period.

Here's what that difference looks like over time, assuming a starting balance of $66,691: