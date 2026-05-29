The Trump Accounts App Just Launched. Here's How to Register Before the July 4 Rollout
The Trump Accounts mobile app went live this week. It's the front door to opening and managing the new federal investment accounts for kids -- and to getting $1,000 in Treasury seed money for eligible newborns.
The accounts are rolling out in waves, so downloading the app today is really just step one. Full account activation will come via email invite in the weeks leading up to the official July 4 launch.
Parents have been waiting for Trump Accounts since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer. Here's what the app does, how to sign up, and what to expect before contributions open on July 4.
What the new Trump Accounts app does
The Trump Accounts app will let parents and guardians sign up for an account, verify their child's eligibility, set up contributions once those go live in July, and track the account's investments over time. The Treasury built the app in partnership with Bank of New York Mellon and Robinhood.
"This groundbreaking new app will make it easy for millions of Americans to sign up, contribute, and watch their investments grow in value," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the Treasury, nearly 6 million children have already been signed up for Trump Accounts.
How to download and sign up
First, complete IRS Form 4547 if you haven't already. This is the official election form to open a Trump Account, and you must submit one in order to use the app. Next…
- Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
- Sign up with the email you used on Form 4547. You'll verify it with a code, add a phone number, and create a password.
- Turn on push notifications if you want real-time updates as your account rolls out.
- Wait for your activation invite. The Treasury will send an email from [email protected] sometime in the weeks before July 4. When it arrives, you'll verify your identity and your child's identity (dates of birth and Social Security numbers) to finish opening the account.
One critical thing to flag: Treasury will only contact you by email from that exact address. If you get a call or text claiming to be about a Trump Account, it's a scam.
Children who qualify for the $1,000
Any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number can have a Trump Account opened in their name.
But the $1,000 Treasury contribution has a narrower eligibility window: your child must be a U.S. citizen and born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028.
If your child was born before 2025, the account itself is still available -- they just won't get the federal $1,000.
There's one possible workaround. Tech CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, have pledged $6.25 billion to seed 25 million accounts with $250 each. This is specifically for kids 10 and under who live in ZIP codes where the median household income is $150,000 or less. A growing number of companies have also pledged to match the $1,000 Treasury contribution for their employees' children.
Contribution rules for Trump Accounts
Contributions to Trump Accounts don't open until July 4. If you want to start setting money aside for your child now, a high-yield savings account is a great place to park that cash in the meantime.
Once contributions open in July, there are annual contribution rules. Parents, grandparents, and other family members can add a combined $5,000 per child per year.
Employers can chip in up to $2,500 of that amount, and it won't count as taxable income to the employee. Qualifying charities and state and local governments can contribute beyond the $5,000 cap.
All the money inside a Trump Account is invested in low-fee U.S. equity index funds, which are mutual funds or ETFs that track the overall stock market. If you also want to invest for your child outside the Trump Account, a custodial brokerage account opened in your child's name or a 529 college savings plan is another option to consider.
The bottom line
The Trump Accounts app launch is the first real step in a program that could put $1,000 into millions of kids' investment accounts this summer.
If you've already filed Form 4547, download the app and turn on push notifications so you don't miss your activation invite. If you haven't filed yet, head to the IRS website and get that done before the July 4 launch.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.