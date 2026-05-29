The Trump Accounts App Just Launched. Here's How to Register Before the July 4 Rollout

The Trump Accounts mobile app went live this week. It's the front door to opening and managing the new federal investment accounts for kids -- and to getting $1,000 in Treasury seed money for eligible newborns.

The accounts are rolling out in waves, so downloading the app today is really just step one. Full account activation will come via email invite in the weeks leading up to the official July 4 launch.

Parents have been waiting for Trump Accounts since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer. Here's what the app does, how to sign up, and what to expect before contributions open on July 4.

What the new Trump Accounts app does

The Trump Accounts app will let parents and guardians sign up for an account, verify their child's eligibility, set up contributions once those go live in July, and track the account's investments over time. The Treasury built the app in partnership with Bank of New York Mellon and Robinhood.

"This groundbreaking new app will make it easy for millions of Americans to sign up, contribute, and watch their investments grow in value," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Treasury, nearly 6 million children have already been signed up for Trump Accounts.

How to download and sign up

First, complete IRS Form 4547 if you haven't already. This is the official election form to open a Trump Account, and you must submit one in order to use the app. Next…

Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Sign up with the email you used on Form 4547. You'll verify it with a code, add a phone number, and create a password. Turn on push notifications if you want real-time updates as your account rolls out. Wait for your activation invite. The Treasury will send an email from [email protected] sometime in the weeks before July 4. When it arrives, you'll verify your identity and your child's identity (dates of birth and Social Security numbers) to finish opening the account.

One critical thing to flag: Treasury will only contact you by email from that exact address. If you get a call or text claiming to be about a Trump Account, it's a scam.