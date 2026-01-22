These AI Wealth Tools Are Replacing Spreadsheets for Families With $2M+ to Invest

When your assets climb into the millions, managing your money gets complicated.

You might have several investment accounts, real estate holdings, multiple income streams, and dozens of tax forms to file. How do you keep tabs on everything, let alone make sure no money is going to waste?

This is where AI can help. It can summarize your financial info, run different scenarios, and even give the kind of personalized advice you'd expect from a real financial planner.

Here are some of today's best AI-powered services, from low-cost tracking apps to full wealth management. They use AI in ways big and small, but they all keep you in full control of your finances.

Range: all-in-one wealth management for complex finances

What it is

A full-service wealth management firm that uses AI for fast and easy financial planning, paired with human CFPs.

Key features

Investing -- professional portfolio building and management

-- professional portfolio building and management Taxes -- advice on how to cut your tax bill, project future taxes, and more

-- advice on how to cut your tax bill, project future taxes, and more Retirement planning -- personalized strategies for setting and reaching your goals, minimizing taxes, and more

-- personalized strategies for setting and reaching your goals, minimizing taxes, and more Estate planning and insurance optimization -- helps ensure that you and your loved ones are fully covered

-- helps ensure that you and your loved ones are fully covered Real estate -- covers everything from buying a home to managing a real estate portfolio

-- covers everything from buying a home to managing a real estate portfolio Equity comp -- helps you make the most of equity grants, stock options, etc.

-- helps you make the most of equity grants, stock options, etc. Cash flow tracking -- helps you understand and optimize your spending and income

-- helps you understand and optimize your spending and income Sophisticated AI assistant -- answers complex questions fast, with training from real advisors and access to proprietary tools

-- answers complex questions fast, with training from real advisors and access to proprietary tools Unlimited access to real CFPs -- message or set meetings with financial planners at any time

Cost

$1,475 to $4,975 semi-annually, depending on your plan

Many wealth management firms charge a percentage of your assets, which means your fees go up along with your net worth. But Range charges a flat fee, which makes it an excellent value for high-net-worth individuals.

If you want all-in-one wealth management for a flat fee, click here to book a free demo with Range.

Monarch Money: cash flow and net worth tracking

What it is

An app that makes it easy to track your net worth, expenses, inflows, and personal goals.

Key features

High-level overview -- shows bank accounts, credit cards, loans, and investments in one dashboard

-- shows bank accounts, credit cards, loans, and investments in one dashboard Cash flow tracking -- shows where your money actually goes every month

-- shows where your money actually goes every month Net worth tracking -- updates automatically as balances change

-- updates automatically as balances change Transaction sorting -- your spending is categorized, and labels get more accurate over time

-- your spending is categorized, and labels get more accurate over time Easy teamwork for couples -- share an account with your partner, add joint accounts, and tag each other to review transactions

Cost

$14.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Betterment: hands-off investing

What it is

An automated investing platform that manages your portfolio, with optional access to human advisors.

Key features

Automated portfolios -- diversified, low-fee stock and bond portfolios based on your risk level

-- diversified, low-fee stock and bond portfolios based on your risk level Automatic rebalancing -- keeps your portfolio in line with your goals

-- keeps your portfolio in line with your goals Tax-loss harvesting -- helps you lower your tax bill with strategic sales

-- helps you lower your tax bill with strategic sales Goal tracking -- ties your investments to goals like retirement or a home purchase

-- ties your investments to goals like retirement or a home purchase High-yield cash account -- Betterment Cash Reserve balances earn 3.25% APY

Cost