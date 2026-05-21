Trump Accounts Are Coming July 4. Here's How They Work, and Who Gets $1,000

The federal government is about to hand out $1,000 per child to a specific group of American families -- and most new parents I talk to still don't fully understand who qualifies or what to do with the money.

Here's everything you need to know about Trump accounts before the July 4 launch.

What a Trump account actually is

A Trump account is a new type of tax-advantaged investment account for kids, created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It's structured as a traditional IRA, but it's for kids under age 18 (an adult acts as the account administrator).

Any money put into a Trump account can be invested in low-cost index funds and grows tax-deferred until the child can access it. Unlike other IRAs, Trump accounts do not require the child to have earned income, and contributions aren't restricted by household income.

Contributions are capped at $5,000 per child per year across all sources -- parents, relatives, employers, and friends. And the federal seed money and any qualified charitable contributions don't count against that limit.

Who gets the $1,000

The $1,000 federal seed is a pilot program -- not every kid with a Trump account qualifies for it.

To receive the $1,000 deposit, a child must meet all of the following:

Be born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a valid Social Security number

Have a parent or guardian make the election on a federal tax return using IRS Form 4547

More than 4 million children have already been signed up for Trump accounts, and roughly 1 million of those have claimed the $1,000 pilot contribution. If you have a kid born in that 2025-2028 birth window that qualifies, don't forget to open an account and claim the money.

Older kids can still open a Trump account -- they just don't get the federal $1,000 head start money. Any child under 18 with a Social Security number is eligible for the account itself, and some kids born before 2025 may qualify for a separate $250 charitable deposit if they live in a qualifying ZIP code.

When kids can access the money

Trump accounts are designed for long-term investing. Any money deposited is locked up until January 1 of the calendar year the child turns 18. No distributions or withdrawals are allowed during this period at all.

After turning 18, the account holder can withdraw funds penalty-free for qualified expenses such as education, a first-home purchase, or starting a business. Those withdrawals are still taxed at ordinary income rates.

Other than those qualified distributions, the account functions just like a traditional IRA. They can technically withdraw money for any reason, but non-qualified withdrawals before age 59 1/2 get hit with ordinary income tax plus a 10% early-withdrawal penalty.

How the money is invested

As for account growth, all the money is invested into low-cost index funds -- and that's honestly one of the smartest design choices in the whole program.

Index funds that track the S&P 500 have historically returned around 10% per year on average over the long run. That's not a guarantee for any given year, and there will absolutely be ups and downs along the way. But over 17 or 18 years of locked-up growth, the math gets pretty exciting.

A single $1,000 seed deposit, left alone in an S&P 500 index fund earning that historical average, could grow to roughly $5,000 by the time the kid hits 18. Add even modest annual contributions on top -- say $1,000 a year from family and friends -- and that account could realistically be worth around $50,000 by adulthood.

Smart ways to save for your kids -- with or without a Trump account

A Trump account is a nice head start, but it shouldn't be the only thing you're doing to give your kids a leg-up financially. Here are some other avenues to consider:

A 529 college savings plan. Tax-free growth when used for qualified education expenses, and many states offer a tax deduction on contributions. If college is even a possibility for your kid, a 529 plan is hard to beat.

Tax-free growth when used for qualified education expenses, and many states offer a tax deduction on contributions. If college is even a possibility for your kid, a 529 plan is hard to beat. A high-yield savings account in your name (earmarked for the child). The best high-yield accounts right now are paying multiples of what traditional banks offer, and the money stays fully liquid. See the top high-yield savings accounts of 2026 to compare current rates.

The best high-yield accounts right now are paying multiples of what traditional banks offer, and the money stays fully liquid. See the top high-yield savings accounts of 2026 to compare current rates. A custodial Roth IRA. This only works if your child has earned income (think tutoring, lawn mowing, babysitting). But if they do, a custodial Roth is one of the most powerful long-term wealth builders on the planet -- and there's no contribution conflict with Trump accounts.

This only works if your child has earned income (think tutoring, lawn mowing, babysitting). But if they do, a custodial Roth is one of the most powerful long-term wealth builders on the planet -- and there's no contribution conflict with Trump accounts. A taxable brokerage account in your own name. Less tax-advantaged, but no contribution limits and no restrictions on when you can use the money. A standard brokerage account is a flexible backup to whatever else you're doing.

The bottom line

The $1,000 is real money, and if your kid qualifies, claiming it takes checking one box on a tax return. There's no reason not to claim it if your child meets the criteria.

The families that build generational wealth for their kids tend to combine multiple accounts -- a 529 for education, a high-yield savings account for near-term needs, tax-advantaged accounts where possible, and consistent contributions across all of them.

Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts to start building your kid's savings stack today.