Trump Accounts Just Launched. Can You Get a Free $1,000 for Your Child?

Your child can get $1,000 from the federal government if they were born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. They'll also need to be a U.S. citizen, with a Social Security number.

That money comes through a Trump Account, a new tax-advantaged investment account for kids that officially launched on July 4, 2026. Think of it as an IRA that starts while they're still in diapers instead of when they start their first job.

Here's how the $1,000 works, what to do if your kid doesn't qualify, and how to open an account either way.

Who gets the $1,000 deposit

Your child qualifies for the $1,000 government deposit if they're a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number, born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. You'll also need to be able to claim them as a dependent.

There's no income limit or cost to open a Trump Account.

How to open one with IRS Form 4547

First, you must file IRS Form 4547 to open the account, and to elect the $1,000 deposit if your child qualifies.

You can submit one anytime through the IRS, use the online portal at TrumpAccounts.gov, or download the Trump Accounts mobile app.

You have until Dec. 31 of the year your child turns 17 to claim the $1,000, so there's no rush. But the earlier you claim the money the sooner it's invested and the longer it has a chance to grow.

My kid doesn't qualify for the $1,000. Now what?

You can still open a Trump Account for any child under 18 with a Social Security number, even if they were born before 2025. They just won't get the government's $1,000.

Family, friends, and employers can still contribute up to $5,000 combined a year, and the money still grows tax-advantaged until your child turns 18.

Whether opening an account is worth it without the $1,000 depends on what you're already doing. If you don't have any savings vehicle for your kid yet, a Trump Account is a low-effort way to start.

Personally, I'm not opening Trump Accounts for my kids (they are not eligible for the $1,000 seed money). I'm using custodial brokerage accounts to save and invest for them. 529 plans or a Roth IRA for working teens are also great accounts for kids.

Where the Trump Account money gets invested

At launch, every dollar defaults into the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, a low-cost fund tracking the performance of the S&P 500 index.

Treasury has approved four other index fund options that provide broad exposure to the U.S. stock market, including offerings from iShares and Vanguard. These investment options, along with instructions on how to manage changes, will become available in the coming months.

My take: grab the free money, but the account isn't your only option

If your child qualifies for the $1,000, go get it. That's free money with your kid's name on it, and it has potential to grow to $6,000 by age 18, $15,000 by age 27 or $243,000 by age 55, TrumpAccounts.gov projects.

If your kids aren't eligible for the seed money, there are still plenty of ways to set up your kids financially.

Here's the bigger point I'd make to any parent: Save for your own retirement before you pile extra money into your kid's account. It's the oxygen mask rule: secure your own financial future first, so you're not a burden your kid has to plan around later.

Also handing your child a pile of invested cash means nothing if you never teach them how money works. The $1,000, or the account itself, is a nice head start. What you do with the next 18 years of conversations about it is the part that actually compounds.



