Trump Accounts Sound Great -- but Here's Why I'm Not Opening One for My Kids

Ever since my first nephew was born 10 years ago, I started thinking seriously about generational wealth -- not just for him, but for my whole family. Today I manage six custodial brokerage accounts for my kids and their cousins, and I'm about to open a seventh for my brand-new baby niece!

When "Trump Accounts" were announced last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, I looked into them immediately. A new government-sponsored investment account for kids sounds like exactly the kind of thing I should be all over.

But after digging into the details, I'm not really that impressed. The $1,000 seed money is great -- but I don't really see how the rest of the account has any advantages over what I already have set up.

Here's my honest take.

First, what are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are a new type of tax-advantaged investment account for kids under 18, created as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Starting July 4, 2026, parents and guardians can open one for any child who has a valid Social Security number. Contributions are capped at $5,000 per year, and the money has to be invested in low-cost U.S. equity index funds (think S&P 500 ETFs.)

No withdrawals are allowed until the child turns 18, at which point the account converts to a traditional IRA.

The headline feature is the $1,000 government seed contribution -- available for U.S. citizen kids born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. A handful of major employers and billionaire philanthropists have even pledged additional contributions for eligible children.

Sounds pretty cool, right?... Well here's why I'm not jumping in…

1. My kids don't qualify for the free money

Since my kids were born before 2025, they're not eligible for the $1,000 government contribution. Neither is my employer offering Trump Account contributions. Without that head start, the "free money" angle disappears entirely for our family -- and that changes the calculations pretty significantly.

If your kid was born between 2025 and 2028, the math is different. A free $1,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund from birth could realistically grow to $5,000-$6,000 or more by age 18. Or left for 60 years it could grow to over $300K.

If my kids qualified for any free money from the government (or an employer), I would definitely take advantage. But sadly, my kids aren't eligible -- my youngest was born a few months too early.

Many top brokers let you add a custodial account under the same login.

2. The tax benefits aren't really that compelling

Trump Accounts are structured like traditional IRAs. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars (no deduction perk) and when your child eventually withdraws money (after 18, under traditional IRA rules), those withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income.

The way I see it is you're basically taxed on the money you put in, and taxed again on the money when taken out.

There's really no mind-blowing tax advantages compared to a regular custodial brokerage account for kids.

3. My UGMA accounts already do the job

Right now I have custodial brokerage accounts (UGMA accounts) set up for my kids. I've socked a little away for each kid (plus put any gift money they receive from aunties/uncles here and there) and it all gets invested in index funds.

The flexibility is the thing I love most. There are no contribution limits, no investment restrictions, and the money can be withdrawn at any time (for the benefit of the child).

When my kids reach legal age, they get full control of the account, and there are no rules on what the money can be used for.

One tax note worth knowing: UGMA accounts are subject to the "kiddie tax" -- meaning investment income above $2,700 per year (in 2025/2026) gets taxed at the parent's rate. But since I'm invested in low-turnover index funds that don't throw off a lot of dividends or capital gains distributions, this isn't a big deal at all for me. In fact, I've been able to tax-gain harvest a little each year while each kid is in the 0% tax bracket.

The bottom line

Trump Accounts are worth opening if your kid was/is born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028. Go get that $1,000 seed money and invest it for your kid!

But if you're looking to make ongoing contributions, I'd argue that a 529 college savings account or plain old custodial brokerage account gives the kids a more useful financial head start.

