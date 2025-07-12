What if You Invested Every Dollar You Spent on Subscriptions?

A recent survey by CNET found that the average person pays about $90 per month on subscriptions. That's about $1,080 per year going into things like streaming, meal kits, fitness apps, and mystery boxes.

Now, I'm not here to knock subscriptions. I've got a few myself. But just imagine for a second… What if you saved and invested that money instead?

How much you could save

Let's say you take the average $90 per month and stick it in a brokerage account.

If you invested in low-cost index funds that earned a conservative 8% annually, here's what that money would grow to over time: