What's the Best Brokerage for Beginners Now? My Pick for February 2026
To invest in stocks 50 years ago, you needed a stockbroker's phone number, a few thousand dollars sitting in your checking account, and the patience to place trades over the phone while reading yesterday's newspaper prices.
These days? You can open a brokerage account in less than 10 minutes and start investing with as little as $5. It's amazing how easy it is for beginners with today's top platforms.
Personally, my wife and I have been Charles Schwab customers for many years. We manage multiple accounts on the platform, and it's become our go-to for long-term investing.
For beginner investors in 2026, Charles Schwab is my top pick. Here's exactly why.
What makes Schwab perfect for beginners
Charles Schwab nails the basics that matter most when you're just getting started.
Here's what I like most:
- No fees across the board: No account setup fees, no monthly maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no commissions on stock and ETF trades
- Fractional shares and ETFs: You can start investing with as little as $5 and buy pieces of expensive stocks or ETFs
- Real customer service: Actual humans who can answer your questions when you're confused
- Beginner-friendly educational resources: Articles, videos, and tools that teach without the hard sell
Schwab is one of the easiest brokers to get started with, and one of the hardest to outgrow. Trust me, my wife and I started out super small, and have grown our accounts significantly over the years without ever feeling like we needed to switch platforms.
Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
$0
Why the low-fee structure really matters
Fees are a genuine pet peeve of mine. It hurts to see beginner investors get nickeled and dimed just for starting their wealth-building journey.
Some brokerages charge monthly maintenance fees. Others charge a small percentage of your portfolio value every year, or collect commissions from trades.
When you're starting out with maybe $50 or $100 per month, those fees destroy your progress. A $5 monthly maintenance fee on a $200 account is a 2.5% annual drag on your returns before your investments even have a chance to grow.
Schwab eliminates all of that. Your first $10 can work just as hard as your ten-thousandth dollar.
How to invest your first $100 at Schwab
I'm a huge fan of fractional shares and low-cost index funds. It basically lets you spread a little bit of money across many different companies so you're not too heavily invested in a single thing.
Let's say you have $100 to invest this month. Instead of trying to pick individual stocks, you could invest that $100 into a low-cost index fund that owns hundreds or thousands of companies.
Take SWPPX (Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund) as an example. Investing $100 in this fund gets you exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies.
Here's how to actually do it: Once your Schwab account is open, search for SWPPX (or any low-cost index fund), enter the dollar amount you want to invest, and place your order. That's it.
Your $100 is now widely diversified, and you can repeat this process monthly as you save more and grow your account.
Get $50 to start with the Schwab Starter Kit
If you're ready to open your first account, Schwab has a promotion built specifically for new investors: deposit at least $50 and Schwab adds $50 of free stock to your account. You put in $50 and start with $100 invested.
I know opening your first brokerage account feels like a big decision. You want to research every option, compare every feature, and make sure you're doing it perfectly. But the truth is just getting started is more important than starting perfectly.
Schwab is a great platform to learn and grow with. My wife and I have been using it for years, and it's handled everything from our first small deposits to managing multiple accounts as our investing got more sophisticated.
Check out our full Charles Schwab review to learn more and open an account today.
Our Research Expert
