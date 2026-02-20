What's the Best Brokerage for Beginners Now? My Pick for February 2026

To invest in stocks 50 years ago, you needed a stockbroker's phone number, a few thousand dollars sitting in your checking account, and the patience to place trades over the phone while reading yesterday's newspaper prices.

These days? You can open a brokerage account in less than 10 minutes and start investing with as little as $5. It's amazing how easy it is for beginners with today's top platforms.

Personally, my wife and I have been Charles Schwab customers for many years. We manage multiple accounts on the platform, and it's become our go-to for long-term investing.

For beginner investors in 2026, Charles Schwab is my top pick. Here's exactly why.

What makes Schwab perfect for beginners

Charles Schwab nails the basics that matter most when you're just getting started.

Here's what I like most:

No account setup fees, no monthly maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no commissions on stock and ETF trades Fractional shares and ETFs: You can start investing with as little as $5 and buy pieces of expensive stocks or ETFs

You can start investing with as little as $5 and buy pieces of expensive stocks or ETFs Real customer service: Actual humans who can answer your questions when you're confused

Actual humans who can answer your questions when you're confused Beginner-friendly educational resources: Articles, videos, and tools that teach without the hard sell

Schwab is one of the easiest brokers to get started with, and one of the hardest to outgrow. Trust me, my wife and I started out super small, and have grown our accounts significantly over the years without ever feeling like we needed to switch platforms.