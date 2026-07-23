Where to Buy Jersey Mike's IPO: 3 Best Brokers for JMKE Access

Schwab just emailed me to say Jersey Mike's IPO is available for participation via its platform. I'll admit it made me grin. These subs have quietly become the default group order at every event and party I've been to in LA lately. They're delicious!

Whether I'll buy shares is a question I haven't answered yet. But if you've done your homework, understand the risks, and have cash you're comfortable investing, here are three brokers where retail investors can register interest in the Jersey Mike's IPO before it trades: SoFi®, Charles Schwab, and Fidelity.

One reminder before you start: registering interest is not the same as receiving shares. You first opt in to your broker's IPO program, and if you're allocated JMKE shares, you likely won't know until the morning of July 30. About 156 million U.S. adults own stock, according to Motley Fool Money research, and platforms like these now give everyday investors a shot at IPO shares that once went to Wall Street.

1. SoFi® -- for all-in-one, single-app investors

SoFi® offers retail IPO access through its SoFi Active Investing platform, and it does not require a minimum balance to participate. Terms apply. That is the big draw for newer investors. Any SoFi® member with a SoFi Active Investing account can submit an indication of interest, with no net-worth test.

The steps are straightforward . Open the app, go to the Invest tab, select IPO Investing, and submit your indication of interest (IOI). SoFi® routinely lists high-profile IPOs in its IPO Center, so you should see the JMKE offering as a deal within the list of options.

One thing to know: SoFi® runs a stricter anti-flipping policy than most. If you sell your allocated shares within 30 days you'll face a restriction period, and selling inside 120 days can trigger a fee, too. SoFi Active Investing also earned our award for the Best Stock Broker for Beginners for 2026, thanks to an all-in-one platform built around long-term investing.

Who it's best for: Investors who want banking, investing, and borrowing in one app, and beginners who want the lowest barrier to IPO access.