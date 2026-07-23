Where to Buy Jersey Mike's IPO: 3 Best Brokers for JMKE Access
Schwab just emailed me to say Jersey Mike's IPO is available for participation via its platform. I'll admit it made me grin. These subs have quietly become the default group order at every event and party I've been to in LA lately. They're delicious!
Whether I'll buy shares is a question I haven't answered yet. But if you've done your homework, understand the risks, and have cash you're comfortable investing, here are three brokers where retail investors can register interest in the Jersey Mike's IPO before it trades: SoFi®, Charles Schwab, and Fidelity.
One reminder before you start: registering interest is not the same as receiving shares. You first opt in to your broker's IPO program, and if you're allocated JMKE shares, you likely won't know until the morning of July 30. About 156 million U.S. adults own stock, according to Motley Fool Money research, and platforms like these now give everyday investors a shot at IPO shares that once went to Wall Street.
1. SoFi® -- for all-in-one, single-app investors
SoFi® offers retail IPO access through its SoFi Active Investing platform, and it does not require a minimum balance to participate. Terms apply. That is the big draw for newer investors. Any SoFi® member with a SoFi Active Investing account can submit an indication of interest, with no net-worth test.
The steps are straightforward . Open the app, go to the Invest tab, select IPO Investing, and submit your indication of interest (IOI). SoFi® routinely lists high-profile IPOs in its IPO Center, so you should see the JMKE offering as a deal within the list of options.
One thing to know: SoFi® runs a stricter anti-flipping policy than most. If you sell your allocated shares within 30 days you'll face a restriction period, and selling inside 120 days can trigger a fee, too. SoFi Active Investing also earned our award for the Best Stock Broker for Beginners for 2026, thanks to an all-in-one platform built around long-term investing.
Who it's best for: Investors who want banking, investing, and borrowing in one app, and beginners who want the lowest barrier to IPO access.
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This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.
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Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
2. Charles Schwab -- for established, higher-balance investors
Charles Schwab is confirmed as a broker offering Jersey Mike's IPO. I got the notification directly because I'm signed up for new IPO alerts via Schwab's platform. Its preliminary details confirm the first trading day on July 30, with about 43.5 million shares on offer.
If you have a Schwab account, log in, click the Trade tab, and select IPOs from the dropdown. You can register interest by submitting a conditional offer to purchase, or COTP, and completing a short eligibility questionnaire.
Schwab does set a real bar to participate. Per its site, you need suitable investment objectives, sufficient investment knowledge and experience, a completed eligibility questionnaire, and a minimum liquid net worth -- reported to be $100,000.
Who it's best for: Established investors, or existing Schwab clients above the net-worth threshold, who want a proven platform they already trust.
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Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.
$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
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3. Fidelity -- our best overall broker for 2026
Fidelity is our pick for the Best Stock Broker Overall for 2026, and it runs one of the most established retail IPO programs around. But its IPO access comes with a real gate. For most IPOs, you need $500,000 in household assets held at Fidelity to be eligible, though some offerings drop that to $100,000, and Private Client, Premium, or Active Trader members qualify regardless of assets.
Fidelity lowered that threshold to $2,000 for the SpaceX IPO earlier this year, but that was a special exception. Unless Fidelity announces something similar for JMKE, expect the standard requirements to apply.
To participate, log in, open the IPO Center under News and Research, and submit an indication of interest. If demand outstrips supply, Fidelity allocates shares using a lottery. It also enforces a strict anti-flipping policy: sell within the first 15 days and you can be blocked from IPO participation for six months, with repeat sales carrying longer bans.
Who it's best for: Investors who already meet Fidelity's asset threshold, or existing customers with larger balances who want a top-rated platform.
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Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
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The Jersey Mike's IPO timeline: pricing July 29, trading July 30
Jersey Mike's Subs plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JMKE, with trading expected to open July 30. The company set an expected price range of $21 to $25 per share. At the top of that range, the offering could raise roughly $1.09 billion and value the Blackstone-backed chain near $8 billion.
About 68% of the shares are coming from existing stockholders, mostly Blackstone, which bought the chain in late 2024. The rest is new stock, with proceeds going largely toward paying down debt.
If you want a shot at the IPO price, the window is narrow, and it closes July 29th. After the market opens on July 30, Jersey Mike's stock will be publicly available. This means you can buy and sell shares through any of the top brokers for 2026, with no IPO rules to clear.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCharles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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