Why I Chose a Roth IRA Over a Traditional One

Nine years ago, I opened my first IRA and had to pick a lane: Roth or traditional. I went with a Roth, maxed it out, and have done the same every year since. Right now that account sits around $140,000, and I've never once second-guessed the choice.

The short version of why: I'd rather pay taxes now vs. later, and I like having access to my contributions anytime without penalties.

Roth vs. traditional, the way I see it

A traditional IRA gives you a tax break now and a tax bill later. A Roth account flips that -- you pay taxes on the money today, then withdrawals in retirement come out tax-free.

Both let you contribute up to $7,500 in 2026, or $8,600 if you're 50 or older.

Day to day, the two accounts run almost identically. You open them at the same brokers and fill them with the same investments. But a Roth comes with a couple of rules a traditional account doesn't -- which is why it's my pick.

1. I keep penalty-free access to my contributions

With a Roth IRA, you can pull out your original contributions anytime, tax-free and penalty-free.

When I first started investing in the stock market, I was really hesitant to put money into retirement accounts because having funds "locked up" until age 59 1/2 felt a little scary. Like, what if I needed the money back earlier?

Roth IRAs solve that problem. Any money I put in I can take out -- not the gains, just the original contributions. I'd never raid my IRA today, but just knowing the money isn't completely untouchable makes me feel better. It's also a great account should I retire early.

2. I'd rather pay taxes now than later

My effective tax rate right now isn't that bad, so paying the tax today is a deal I'll happily take.

With a Roth, I pay once and never again. Anything I put in keeps growing, and I never have to worry about a massive tax bill later in life. Since I'm investing for decades, this matters a lot because most of the account later in life will be gains.

In fact, my balance right now is already more gains than contributions. Out of the $140,000 in there today, only about $63,000 is money I contributed. The other $77,000 is growth.

3. I want a mix of pre-tax and post-tax money later in life

I want options in retirement, not just one fat account. So this means splitting my money now into different pre-tax and post-tax buckets instead of piling everything into one.

When I first pictured my ideal retirement, I envisioned about $1 million in pre-tax accounts, $1 million in post-tax accounts, and a paid-off rental property. That split would give me different income sources to pull from and wiggle room to manage my tax bill year by year.

I already have a big 401(k) from old rollovers, and the bigger that pre-tax pile gets, the bigger my future tax bills and forced withdrawals. New money goes into the Roth so I'm not ballooning a balance that's already plenty.

Where I keep my Roth

I use Fidelity for my Roth, and my wife uses Charles Schwab. Both charge no monthly fees and have low-cost index funds to invest in. I recommend either to anyone opening a Roth IRA.

Several newer brokers now offer an IRA "match" which can be beneficial for beginners starting an account from scratch. It's an excellent perk to be on the lookout for when picking a top IRA broker.

A Roth isn't automatically the right move for everyone. If you're in your peak earning years and expect a much lower tax rate in retirement, a traditional IRA might win out.

The most important thing is to just get started. Any IRA is better than no IRA.