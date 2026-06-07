You Can Open a Brokerage Account in 10 Minutes. Here's How I Do It for Friends

Many years ago, my friend Caitlin was over for dinner and we got to talking about stocks and investing. She knows I am a total money nerd and that I love this stuff.

She mentioned she still hadn't started investing yet (been wanting to for years but always thought it was intimidating). So I did something a little bold... I snatched her cellphone right out of her hand, downloaded an investing app, and signed her up for a brokerage account on the spot.

The whole thing took about 10 minutes. And just last year, no kidding, she crossed $200,000 in portfolio value.

Getting started is the hardest part

Investing itself is not really that complicated. The hardest part for most people is just taking the first step: opening an account.

Which is funny, because opening an account is not actually hard at all! It's literally just filling in a form online. And it's also free with most brokers -- you don't even need to transfer any money right away.

I get that it's hard to do alone. That's why whenever I'm with friends who don't have a brokerage account yet, I'll grab their phone and just show them.

Once the account exists, they are way less intimidated. The next step is poking around the app, making a small money transfer and putting that money into investments. Seeing is believing.

If you've been meaning to start investing for a while now, here's my honest nudge: go open an account with a low-cost broker today. It takes about 10 minutes, and there's really no risk in just getting set up.

How to open an account in about 10 minutes

You can do this right on your cellphone or a computer, it doesn't matter. Here's a rundown of the set up:

1. Pick a non-confusing, low-cost broker

I usually steer friends toward beginner-friendly brokers with easy-to-use apps and good customer support. Two of the biggest brokers in the world (and names I trust with my personal investments) are Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

If you want a more modern, mobile-first feel, check out this top broker. It tends to click with people who already run their whole financial life from their phone.

2. Choose an account type

If you don't have an IRA, this is probably a good first account. Its tax set-up is similar to a workplace 401(k), and it's built for retirement (money that goes in you're not supposed to take out until age 59 1/2).

If you'd rather have full flexibility and just dabble to start, open a standard individual brokerage account instead. There are no limits or restrictions, so you can pull money out whenever you need it.

3. Fill out the application form

This is like any online form asking for your personal info. You're just entering the basics: your name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number.

There's no credit check or anything scary. It might ask you a few regulatory questions like your level of experience investing and what your overall investing goals are.

4. Link a checking account

Brokerage accounts connect with your regular bank account so you can send money back and forth. Some brokers use Plaid to verify your bank and initiate the link. Others might need your routing and account number.

Once your account is connected, make a first deposit, even if it's small. I'm talking $20 small if that's where you're comfortable starting.

5. Make your first investment when you're ready

Don't put all your money in a meme stock and expect to become a millionaire overnight. That's not how investing really works.

My advice here is to take your time and research a bit. A lot of beginners start simple with a low-cost index fund or ETF that holds hundreds of companies at once.

That's it, you're officially an investor.

What $250 per month can become

The amount matters far less than the habit, but bigger consistent contributions add up much faster.

Here's what investing $250 a month could look like, assuming a 10% average annual return (this is the long-term average of the S&P 500 index):