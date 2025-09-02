Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

This device is too small

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Skip to main content
Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear) and may influence which products we write about, but our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or offers available in the marketplace.
    |    Accessibility Options

Does Fidelity Offer Promotions? Here's What You Need to Know

Published Sept. 2, 2025
Brooklyn Sprunger
Author: Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger
Content Manager

Brooklyn leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, ensuring readers get well-researched, expert-backed insights to make smarter financial decisions. With nearly seven years working full-time in financial content -- four of them at The Motley Fool -- she has developed a deep passion for personal finance, from investing strategies to everyday money management.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Brokerage promotions, like cash bonuses for opening a new account or free trades for funding a certain amount, can give your portfolio a quick boost. So, does Fidelity offer any? Let's take a closer look.

Current Fidelity bonuses

Right now, Fidelity isn't running any offers. That might be disappointing if you were hoping for a sign-up bonus, but there's a lot more that makes a brokerage great.

Even without current promotions, Fidelity is one of our top brokerage picks. It works for both beginners and seasoned investors, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a brokerage better suited to help you grow your portfolio with confidence.

Why it's still one of our top picks

Fidelity
Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Ratings Methodology
Fidelity

Fidelity

Our Rating:

5.0/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.

Fees:

$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.

Account Minimum:

$0****

Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Wide range of investment options

Fidelity offers access to stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, and more, so you can build a portfolio that fits your goals, whether you're just starting out or managing a more advanced strategy.

Low fees and competitive pricing

With $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades, plus some of the lowest expense ratios in the industry, Fidelity helps you keep more of your money working for you.

Robust research and tools

From detailed stock screeners to portfolio analysis tools and market insights, Fidelity gives you the resources to make informed decisions, without needing a PhD in finance.

Strong customer service

Fidelity has 24/7 support via phone, chat, and in-person branches, so you can get help whenever you need it, whether it's a quick question or more complex guidance.

Reliable mobile and online experience

Its website and app are intuitive, fast, and packed with features, making it easy to trade, track your investments, and manage your money on the go.

Beginner-friendly features

Fidelity makes it simple to start investing with resources like the Learning Center, robo-advisors, and fractional shares. Even if you're new to investing, you'll have tools to help you build confidence and grow your portfolio over time.

Bottom line

Even without promotions, Fidelity is one of the best brokerage options for both new and experienced investors. With low costs, a wide range of investment options, dependable tools, and strong support, it makes growing your portfolio simple and reliable.

Ready to get started? Explore Fidelity's tools today and see why it's one of our top picks.

Alternatives to Consider

We recommend comparing brokerage options to ensure the account you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of our best trading platforms of 2025.

Broker Best For Commissions Learn More
Logo for Charles Schwab
4.5/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Low-cost investing with a full-featured platform $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Logo for SoFi Active Investing
4.5/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Managing your finances under one roof $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Logo for Fidelity
5.0/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Full-service investing at every experience level $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.