Does Fidelity Offer Promotions? Here's What You Need to Know

Brokerage promotions, like cash bonuses for opening a new account or free trades for funding a certain amount, can give your portfolio a quick boost. So, does Fidelity offer any? Let's take a closer look.
Right now, Fidelity isn't running any offers. That might be disappointing if you were hoping for a sign-up bonus, but there's a lot more that makes a brokerage great.
Even without current promotions, Fidelity is one of our top brokerage picks. It works for both beginners and seasoned investors, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a brokerage better suited to help you grow your portfolio with confidence.
Fidelity makes investing easy with $0 commission trades, powerful tools, and 24/7 support. Trade stocks, ETFs, options, and even crypto -- all in one place. Get expert insights, automate your investing, and potentially earn more on uninvested cash.
$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
$0****
Fidelity offers access to stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, and more, so you can build a portfolio that fits your goals, whether you're just starting out or managing a more advanced strategy.
With $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades, plus some of the lowest expense ratios in the industry, Fidelity helps you keep more of your money working for you.
From detailed stock screeners to portfolio analysis tools and market insights, Fidelity gives you the resources to make informed decisions, without needing a PhD in finance.
Fidelity has 24/7 support via phone, chat, and in-person branches, so you can get help whenever you need it, whether it's a quick question or more complex guidance.
Its website and app are intuitive, fast, and packed with features, making it easy to trade, track your investments, and manage your money on the go.
Fidelity makes it simple to start investing with resources like the Learning Center, robo-advisors, and fractional shares. Even if you're new to investing, you'll have tools to help you build confidence and grow your portfolio over time.
Even without promotions, Fidelity is one of the best brokerage options for both new and experienced investors. With low costs, a wide range of investment options, dependable tools, and strong support, it makes growing your portfolio simple and reliable.
Ready to get started? Explore Fidelity's tools today and see why it's one of our top picks.
We recommend comparing brokerage options to ensure the account you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of our best trading platforms of 2025.
|Broker
|Best For
|Commissions
|Learn More
|
|Low-cost investing with a full-featured platform
|$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
|
Learn More for Charles Schwab
On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.
|
|Managing your finances under one roof
|$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts
|
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing
On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.
|
|Full-service investing at every experience level
|$0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
