Does Fidelity Offer Promotions? Here's What You Need to Know

Wide range of investment options

Fidelity offers access to stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options, and more, so you can build a portfolio that fits your goals, whether you're just starting out or managing a more advanced strategy.

Low fees and competitive pricing

With $0 commissions on online U.S. stock, ETF, and options trades, plus some of the lowest expense ratios in the industry, Fidelity helps you keep more of your money working for you.

From detailed stock screeners to portfolio analysis tools and market insights, Fidelity gives you the resources to make informed decisions, without needing a PhD in finance.

Strong customer service

Fidelity has 24/7 support via phone, chat, and in-person branches, so you can get help whenever you need it, whether it's a quick question or more complex guidance.

Reliable mobile and online experience

Its website and app are intuitive, fast, and packed with features, making it easy to trade, track your investments, and manage your money on the go.

Beginner-friendly features

Fidelity makes it simple to start investing with resources like the Learning Center, robo-advisors, and fractional shares. Even if you're new to investing, you'll have tools to help you build confidence and grow your portfolio over time.