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American Express Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card Review 2026

Published April 17, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

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Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

American Express just dropped a brand new business card: the Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card.

The pitch is pretty simple: earn unlimited cash back on all your business spending without having to worry about spending caps or tracking categories. For business owners who've spent years mentally sorting purchases into reward buckets -- "wait, does this count as office supplies or shipping?" -- that kind of simplicity is a real relief.

It does come with an annual fee of $295 (see rates and fees), which might not make sense for some folks. Here's our full breakdown of the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited with all the pros and cons.

Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card

Apply Now for Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card

On American Express's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card

On American Express's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

17.74% - 28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Get unlimited 2% cash back* in Reward Dollars on all eligible purchases. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 5% cash back* on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online. Purchases eligible for multiple cash back rates will only receive the highest eligible cash back rate.

2% - 5% cash back

Annual Fee

$295

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $1,500 Cash Back in the form of Reward Dollars after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Reward Dollars can be redeemed as statement credits and at Amazon.com checkout.

$1,500 Cash Back

  • For businesses with high monthly spending who want a simple, unlimited cash-back structure, this card may be worth a look. Earn unlimited 2% cash back in Reward Dollars on all eligible purchases, plus 5% on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online. And enjoy no preset spending limit. Terms apply.

    • Unlimited cash back rewards
    • Hefty welcome offer
    • No preset spending limit
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • High annual fee
    • Earn $1,500 Cash Back in the form of Reward Dollars after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Reward Dollars can be redeemed as statement credits and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Start saving while you spend. Get unlimited 2% cash back* in Reward Dollars on all eligible purchases. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
    • Get more for your travels with 5% cash back* on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online. Purchases eligible for multiple cash back rates will only receive the highest eligible cash back rate.
    • No Preset Spending Limit. The spending limit on this Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
    • Pay Over Time gives you the ability to carry a balance with interest up to your Pay Over Time Limit, so you can handle expected and unexpected expenses that come your way.
    • Your business, your choice: metal Employee Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card for $95 Annual Fee for the first 5 Cards, $95 Annual Fee for each thereafter, or plastic Employee Business Expense Card for no Annual Fee.
    • Unlock up to $2,400 in statement credits for use in the next calendar year on American Express One AP® monthly fees** after spending $250,000 on eligible purchases on the Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card this calendar year. Terms apply. **Monthly fees include an auto-renewing platform access fee.
    • Terms apply.

Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.

Our highest-rated business cards have:

  • Strong earning potential across everyday or business-specific categories (travel, advertising, office supplies)
  • Transferable rewards programs for added flexibility
  • Welcome offers with meaningful upfront value
  • Valuable extras like employee cards, accounting software integrations, or airline lounge access
  • Low-to-moderate annual fees

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.

Our highest-rated business cards have:

  • Strong earning potential across everyday or business-specific categories (travel, advertising, office supplies)
  • Transferable rewards programs for added flexibility
  • Welcome offers with meaningful upfront value
  • Valuable extras like employee cards, accounting software integrations, or airline lounge access
  • Low-to-moderate annual fees

We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.

Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.

What I like about the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited

Unlimited 2% cash back

I'll be straight with you: I'm a flat-rate cash back fan. There's something deeply satisfying about knowing exactly what you're earning on every single swipe without having to think about it.

The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited offers unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases and unlimited 5% cash back on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online.

The sky is the limit as far as rewards go -- there are no spending caps for rewards.

Reward dollars are actually worth a dollar

This card earns Reward Dollars, not Membership Rewards points. And that distinction matters.

With many points-based programs, cash back redemptions often come at a watered-down rate (eg. 1 point = $0.06). With the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited, 1 Reward Dollar = $1.00, always.

You can redeem these Reward Dollars as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

Additional perks worth noting

  • No foreign transaction fees -- great for businesses with international spend
  • Purchase protection (up to $1,000 per covered purchase, 90 days)
  • Return protection (up to $300 per item, $1,000/year)
  • Extended warranty protection on eligible purchases
  • Global Assist® Hotline for 24/7 travel emergency assistance

Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Downsides you should consider

The annual fee is steep for a simple card

The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited annual fee is $295 (see rates and fees). And that's a lot to pay for a card with the primary appeal of simplicity.

Competing flat-rate business cards charge significantly less or nothing at all. There is a breakeven point if your business has a hefty annual spend, but it's worth running the numbers before applying.

The welcome bonus offer threshold is very high

The welcome bonus offer is excellent -- if you can reach it.

Here is the current offer: Earn $1,500 Cash Back in the form of Reward Dollars after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Terms apply.

This offer was clearly designed for a higher-volume customer.

The annual spending incentive is out of reach for most

Amex also includes a subsequent-year spending incentive.

You can unlock up to $2,400 in statement credits for use in the next calendar year on American Express One AP® monthly fees after you spend $250,000 on eligible purchases on the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited in this calendar year.

That spending threshold rules out the vast majority of small businesses entirely.

Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Our Top Business Credit Card Alternate Options

We suggest taking a good look at various options to pick the perfect card for you and your small business. Remember, not all business credit cards are created equal, and every business has unique needs. To help you out, we've put together a short list of top-notch business credit cards that offer great value across a variety of business types.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Learn More
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $750 bonus cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on gas and dining each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Apply Now for Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn $750 bonus cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$250 Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months. 1% - 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.

Intro:

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% Variable

Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

On American Express's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Is it worth the annual fee?

The main benefit of the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited is the unlimited flat-rate cash back.

If you earn the baseline 2% cash back rate for eligible purchases only, here's what rewards would look like at various spending levels (estimated by Motley Fool Money):

Annual Spend Annual Cash Back (2%) Net Reward After $295 Annual Fee (see rates and fees)
$10,000 $200 -$95
$20,000 $400 $105
$30,000 $600 $305
$50,000 $1,000 $705
$100,000 $2,000 $1,705
$200,000 $4,000 $3,705
Data source: Author's calculations.

The sweet spot for this card is businesses spending $50,000+ annually. Especially if some of that spending is travel booked through the Amex Travel portal.

Small businesses with much lower spend will likely fare better with a no-annual-fee business card.

How to apply

Here's something worth knowing: American Express lets you find out if you're approved with zero impact to your personal credit score. That's comforting -- you can essentially test the waters risk-free before committing.

Use this link to apply directly online.

Here's what you'll need:

  • Business name and address
  • EIN (or SSN for sole proprietors)
  • Annual business revenue
  • Industry type
  • Years in business

If you're approved and choose to accept the card, there may be an impact to your personal credit score at that point -- but by then, you already know you're in.

Final thoughts

The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited is a strong pick for high-spending business owners who want easy, predictable cash back. The unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, combined with Reward Dollars that are worth exactly what they say, makes this a genuinely useful card for the right business.

That said, the $295 annual fee (see rates and fees) and steep welcome bonus threshold mean it's not for everyone.

For high-volume businesses, though, the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited can absolutely earn its keep.

Apply for the Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card today.

FAQs

  • Reward Dollars are worth exactly $1 each, redeemable as statement credits or at Amazon.com. Membership Rewards points have variable value depending on how you redeem them -- often worth less for simple cash back. Reward Dollars eliminate that uncertainty entirely.

  • Amex offers a few business cash back options at lower (or no) annual fee, but they typically come with earning caps -- meaning you'll hit a spending ceiling where your cash back rate drops. The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited's unlimited 2% rate with no cap makes it a better fit for high-volume spenders.

  • Yes. Up to five metal employee cards run $95 per year as a group (then $95 per additional card after that). Plastic employee cards are free. All employee spending earns cash back at the same rate as the primary card. (See rates and fees.)