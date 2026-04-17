American Express Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card Review 2026

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American Express just dropped a brand new business card: the Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card.
The pitch is pretty simple: earn unlimited cash back on all your business spending without having to worry about spending caps or tracking categories. For business owners who've spent years mentally sorting purchases into reward buckets -- "wait, does this count as office supplies or shipping?" -- that kind of simplicity is a real relief.
It does come with an annual fee of $295 (see rates and fees), which might not make sense for some folks. Here's our full breakdown of the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited with all the pros and cons.
On American Express's Secure Website.
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Get unlimited 2% cash back* in Reward Dollars on all eligible purchases. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 5% cash back* on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online. Purchases eligible for multiple cash back rates will only receive the highest eligible cash back rate.
2% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$295
Welcome Offer Earn $1,500 Cash Back in the form of Reward Dollars after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Reward Dollars can be redeemed as statement credits and at Amazon.com checkout.
$1,500 Cash Back
For businesses with high monthly spending who want a simple, unlimited cash-back structure, this card may be worth a look. Earn unlimited 2% cash back in Reward Dollars on all eligible purchases, plus 5% on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online. And enjoy no preset spending limit. Terms apply.
Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.
Our highest-rated business cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
Our business card ratings are designed to help owners and entrepreneurs find cards that match the way they spend – and scale. We consider earning structures, welcome offers, perks, and business-specific benefits like employee controls or loyalty boosts.
Our highest-rated business cards have:
We combine these factors with an evaluation of brand reputation and customer satisfaction to ensure you're getting the best business credit card recommendations. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring credit cards from reputable brands. 'Best for' category selections on this page are determined by our editors, and a single card may be recognized in multiple categories.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates credit cards.
I'll be straight with you: I'm a flat-rate cash back fan. There's something deeply satisfying about knowing exactly what you're earning on every single swipe without having to think about it.
The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited offers unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases and unlimited 5% cash back on flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® Online.
The sky is the limit as far as rewards go -- there are no spending caps for rewards.
This card earns Reward Dollars, not Membership Rewards points. And that distinction matters.
With many points-based programs, cash back redemptions often come at a watered-down rate (eg. 1 point = $0.06). With the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited, 1 Reward Dollar = $1.00, always.
You can redeem these Reward Dollars as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited annual fee is $295 (see rates and fees). And that's a lot to pay for a card with the primary appeal of simplicity.
Competing flat-rate business cards charge significantly less or nothing at all. There is a breakeven point if your business has a hefty annual spend, but it's worth running the numbers before applying.
The welcome bonus offer is excellent -- if you can reach it.
Here is the current offer: Earn $1,500 Cash Back in the form of Reward Dollars after you spend $50,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Terms apply.
This offer was clearly designed for a higher-volume customer.
Amex also includes a subsequent-year spending incentive.
You can unlock up to $2,400 in statement credits for use in the next calendar year on American Express One AP® monthly fees after you spend $250,000 on eligible purchases on the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited in this calendar year.
That spending threshold rules out the vast majority of small businesses entirely.
Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
We suggest taking a good look at various options to pick the perfect card for you and your small business. Remember, not all business credit cards are created equal, and every business has unique needs. To help you out, we've put together a short list of top-notch business credit cards that offer great value across a variety of business types.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Learn More
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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases on gas and dining each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
|
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
|
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
On American Express's Secure Website.
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$250 Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
|1% - 2% cash back 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on the first $50,000 of purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter. Cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% Variable
|
Apply Now for The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
On American Express's Secure Website.
The main benefit of the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited is the unlimited flat-rate cash back.
If you earn the baseline 2% cash back rate for eligible purchases only, here's what rewards would look like at various spending levels (estimated by Motley Fool Money):
|Annual Spend
|Annual Cash Back (2%)
|Net Reward After $295 Annual Fee (see rates and fees)
|$10,000
|$200
|-$95
|$20,000
|$400
|$105
|$30,000
|$600
|$305
|$50,000
|$1,000
|$705
|$100,000
|$2,000
|$1,705
|$200,000
|$4,000
|$3,705
The sweet spot for this card is businesses spending $50,000+ annually. Especially if some of that spending is travel booked through the Amex Travel portal.
Small businesses with much lower spend will likely fare better with a no-annual-fee business card.
Here's something worth knowing: American Express lets you find out if you're approved with zero impact to your personal credit score. That's comforting -- you can essentially test the waters risk-free before committing.
Use this link to apply directly online.
Here's what you'll need:
If you're approved and choose to accept the card, there may be an impact to your personal credit score at that point -- but by then, you already know you're in.
The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited is a strong pick for high-spending business owners who want easy, predictable cash back. The unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, combined with Reward Dollars that are worth exactly what they say, makes this a genuinely useful card for the right business.
That said, the $295 annual fee (see rates and fees) and steep welcome bonus threshold mean it's not for everyone.
For high-volume businesses, though, the Graphite Business Cash Unlimited can absolutely earn its keep.
Reward Dollars are worth exactly $1 each, redeemable as statement credits or at Amazon.com. Membership Rewards points have variable value depending on how you redeem them -- often worth less for simple cash back. Reward Dollars eliminate that uncertainty entirely.
Amex offers a few business cash back options at lower (or no) annual fee, but they typically come with earning caps -- meaning you'll hit a spending ceiling where your cash back rate drops. The Graphite Business Cash Unlimited's unlimited 2% rate with no cap makes it a better fit for high-volume spenders.
Yes. Up to five metal employee cards run $95 per year as a group (then $95 per additional card after that). Plastic employee cards are free. All employee spending earns cash back at the same rate as the primary card. (See rates and fees.)
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Target, and The Graph. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card, click here
For rates and fees for The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, click here
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Amex.