What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Amex Platinum Card?

The Platinum Card® from American Express is such a baller card. I remember when mine first arrived in the mail a few years ago -- it's a heavy little piece of metal to carry around!

Using my Amex Platinum Card always feels great. It's one of the most feature-packed cards available these days, with just over $1,500 in perks and spending credits.

But to get perks like these, you need to clear a high bar. Specifically, it's generally suggested that most people will need a credit score of 700 or higher to get one, plus a good credit profile.