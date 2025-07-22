What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Amex Platinum Card?

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is such a baller card. I remember when mine first arrived in the mail a few years ago -- it's a heavy little piece of metal to carry around!
Using my Amex Platinum Card always feels great. It's one of the most feature-packed cards available these days, with just over $1,500 in perks and spending credits.
But to get perks like these, you need to clear a high bar. Specifically, it's generally suggested that most people will need a credit score of 700 or higher to get one, plus a good credit profile.
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.
Anecdotal reports suggest that the most well-qualified candidates for the Amex Platinum Card will typically have credit scores above 700. Applicants with scores in the 670-699 range could still qualify based on other criteria. Those with scores below 670 are generally considered the least well-qualified candidates.
It's important to note that American Express looks at more than just your score. (All card issuers do, not just Amex.)
They want to see a long credit history, solid income, and responsible debt use. If you have these, it will strengthen your case.
Let's look at these other factors more closely.
Yes, the Amex Platinum Card comes with a hefty annual fee, but if you're a frequent traveler, you can more than make up for the cost with all the included perks.
Here are my favorites:
Even if you only fly a few times a year, or like to stay in higher end hotels, you can earn back the cost of your annual fee -- and then some! If the Amex Platinum Card doesn't quite feel like a fit, check out our list of the best travel cards for more options.
