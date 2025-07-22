Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

This device is too small

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Skip to main content
Advertiser Disclosure Many of the offers that appear on this site are from companies from which The Motley Fool receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear) and may influence which products we write about, but our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. We do not include all companies or offers available in the marketplace.
    |    Accessibility Options

What Credit Score Do You Need to Get the Amex Platinum Card?

Published July 22, 2025
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, where he brings a clear, approachable voice to topics ranging from credit cards to side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018, covering topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and the FIRE movement. Before joining the team, he managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast. When he’s not behind the laptop, Joel is likely at the beach surfing, or out and about with his family.

See Full Bio

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is such a baller card. I remember when mine first arrived in the mail a few years ago -- it's a heavy little piece of metal to carry around!

Using my Amex Platinum Card always feels great. It's one of the most feature-packed cards available these days, with just over $1,500 in perks and spending credits.

But to get perks like these, you need to clear a high bar. Specifically, it's generally suggested that most people will need a credit score of 700 or higher to get one, plus a good credit profile.

The Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ratings Methodology

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for The Platinum Card® from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

APR

See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points

Annual Fee

$695

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

  • This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.

    • Big welcome offer
    • Substantial spending credits
    • Airport lounge access
    • Hotel benefits
    • Flexible travel points
    • Annual fee
    • Limited bonus categories
    • Spending credits can be complicated to manage
    • You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
    • Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
    • $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
    • $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
    • Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms.
    • A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
    • $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
    • $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
    • $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
    • Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
    • Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
    • Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
    • $695 annual fee.
    • Terms Apply.

Anecdotal reports suggest that the most well-qualified candidates for the Amex Platinum Card will typically have credit scores above 700. Applicants with scores in the 670-699 range could still qualify based on other criteria. Those with scores below 670 are generally considered the least well-qualified candidates.

It's important to note that American Express looks at more than just your score. (All card issuers do, not just Amex.)

They want to see a long credit history, solid income, and responsible debt use. If you have these, it will strengthen your case.

Already have a great score and solid credit profile? Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today (see rates and fees) and upon approval, snag the as high as 175,000-point welcome offer after spending $8,000 in the first 6 months!

What else matters besides your credit score?

Let's look at these other factors more closely.

  1. Your income and debt-to-income ratio: Amex wants to see that you can comfortably pay off your card, especially with the high $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). A large income combined with low existing debt is ideal.
  2. Your payment history and length of credit: You'll want a solid track record of on-time payments. If you have other accounts open for many years, this helps too.
  3. Your history with American Express: Are you already an Amex cardholder in good standing? You might get pre-approved or notice the Amex Platinum Card within the tailored offers in your Amex dashboard.

Pssst! Not quite Amex-ready yet? Check out these smart starter cards perfect for those still building credit.

Is the Amex Platinum Card worth it?

Yes, the Amex Platinum Card comes with a hefty annual fee, but if you're a frequent traveler, you can more than make up for the cost with all the included perks.

Here are my favorites:

  • Airport lounge access (including Centurion Lounges)
  • $200 in hotel credits, $200 in airline fee credits, and more
  • Hotel elite status with Hilton and Marriott
  • $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit
  • Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit
  • Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Even if you only fly a few times a year, or like to stay in higher end hotels, you can earn back the cost of your annual fee -- and then some! If the Amex Platinum Card doesn't quite feel like a fit, check out our list of the best travel cards for more options.