How to See if You Qualify for an Amex Platinum Card Without Impacting Your Credit Score

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most bougie cards out there -- the Rolex of credit card products, if you will. It comes with a generous welcome bonus offer and thousands of dollars in perks. But the unfortunate truth is that not everyone will qualify to get it.
If you do want to land a card like the Platinum Card®, though, there's a way to see if you qualify without taking a hit to your credit score. However, if you're approved and accept the card, your credit score may be impacted. Here's what to know.
For the Platinum Card®, you'll generally want to have a "good" to "excellent" credit score to get approved. That's not a hard-and-fast rule, just a guideline. You might get approved with a lower score if you've got a high income, for example.
Then there's Amex's once-in-a-lifetime rule, which basically says that you may not be able to earn the welcome bonus on the same card more than once. If you previously had a Platinum Card®, got rid of it, and then decided to apply again, you won't qualify for any sort of bonus.
The Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in annual perks, though, so there's plenty of reason to apply even if you can't land the welcome bonus offer.
Right now, the Platinum Card® offers one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card, period. Plus, you don't have to actually get the card to find out what your bonus will be.
Here's how it works:
Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point, which means the maximum welcome bonus offer is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Plus, you could get even more out of your rewards if you move them to one of Amex's transfer partners -- partners like:
You could be looking at a welcome bonus offer worth almost twice the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), which basically buys you two years of test-driving the Platinum Card®.
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.
The Platinum Card®'s more than a nice one-time welcome bonus offer, though. In all, the card comes with more than $3,500 in yearly travel and lifestyle perks, which can cover the annual fee almost four times over. They include:
If you use even a fraction of the Platinum Card®'s benefits, the juice is easily worth the squeeze. Throw in the current welcome bonus offer, and you're looking at one of the most valuable travel cards out there, even with the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Want to see what kind of welcome offer you can land now? Apply for the American Express Platinum Card® today.
