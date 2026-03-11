How to See if You Qualify for an Amex Platinum Card Without Impacting Your Credit Score

For the Platinum Card®, you'll generally want to have a "good" to "excellent" credit score to get approved. That's not a hard-and-fast rule, just a guideline. You might get approved with a lower score if you've got a high income, for example.

Then there's Amex's once-in-a-lifetime rule, which basically says that you may not be able to earn the welcome bonus on the same card more than once. If you previously had a Platinum Card®, got rid of it, and then decided to apply again, you won't qualify for any sort of bonus.

The Platinum Card® comes with over $3,500 in annual perks, though, so there's plenty of reason to apply even if you can't land the welcome bonus offer.