0% APR for 21 Months? Citi's Diamond Preferred Card Is Built to Pay Down Debt
I don't know who needs to hear this, but if you're still paying 20%+ interest on a credit card balance, it might be time for a reset. There's a card that gives you nearly two years to pay off what you owe with zero interest.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is one of those options that doesn't get a ton of buzz, but can seriously help if you're trying to pay down debt. There's no annual fee and no rewards to distract you, just one of the longest 0% intro APR windows you'll find anywhere right now.
0% APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
Here's the main attraction: Citi gives new Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card cardholders 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's almost two full years to pay down existing credit card debt without paying interest. At the end of the intro period, the standard 17.24% - 27.99% (Variable) APR applies.
You just have to complete your balance transfer within the first four months of account opening to lock in that 0% period. Balance transfer fee applies with this offer; 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Still, if you're paying 20% interest or more on another card, the math usually works out in your favor fast.
There's also 0% APR for 12 months on Purchases, which can give you flexibility if you're making a big buy you want to pay off over time.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.24% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.24% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
No rewards, but that's not the point
This isn't a rewards credit card. You won't earn cash back or points here, and there are no glitzy lifestyle perks. But that's by design.
This card is about simplicity and savings. If you're carrying a balance or trying to pay off a big purchase, minimizing interest should be your priority. And that's exactly what the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is built for.
Who this card is best for
You'll likely get the most value out of this card if:
- You're carrying a balance on a high-interest credit card
- You need extra time to pay down debt interest-free
- You're planning a big purchase and want a 0% intro APR to cover it
This card does require good to excellent credit, so approval isn't guaranteed if your score is still recovering. But for those who qualify, it's hard to beat the breathing room Citi is offering here.
A real shot at financial progress
I've seen a lot of "low-interest" cards that don't really deliver. This one actually does. With 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and $0 annual fee, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card gives you a rare chance to stop the bleeding and get back on track -- without adding new costs.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to tackle your debt, this could be it. Apply for the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card here (see rates and fees).
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.