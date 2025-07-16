0% APR for 21 Months: This Is My Favorite Balance Transfer Card Right Now
Let's say you've got $5,000 of credit card debt. If your current card has a 24% APR, you're paying around $100 a month in interest alone. That's $1,200 a year -- money that's going straight to the credit card company instead of knocking down your balance.
That's why I'm a fan of the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner. It offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, giving you nearly two years to get ahead of your debt without interest dragging you down.
Add in no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR? Yeah, this card lives up to its name.
Why 0% APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers makes a huge difference
When it comes to balance transfer cards, time is everything. The longer your 0% intro APR window, the more runway you get to chip away at your balance without new interest piling on.
Let's say you owe $5,000 on a credit card charging 24% APR. And let's say you're making $240 monthly payments towards that debt.
By moving that balance to the Citi Simplicity® Card, you could fully clear that debt within 21 months, saving you $1,532 in interest.
Even with a 3% balance transfer fee ($150), you'd still save $1,382 by switching and crushing that debt during the 0% intro period.
Simple, flexible, and forgiving
Here are a few underrated features you'll love beyond just the long intro APR:
- $0 annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR -- your interest rate won't spike just because you slip on a payment
- Flexible payment date -- You can choose a due date that aligns with your payday
These are really comforting perks when you're trying to rebuild or stabilize your finances.
Ready to financially reset with a card that's got your back? Apply for the Citi Simplicity® Card and start your debt-free journey today.
A few more details to know
This card isn't perfect for every situation, so let's talk tradeoffs.
First, you'll likely need good-to-excellent credit to get this card. Typically, that's a FICO® Score of at least 670.
There's also no rewards program. (But, the goal of this card is to save you hundreds or thousands in interest, which I think you'll agree is way more valuable!)
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Lastly, once the 0% intro APR period is up, the regular APR -- currently 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) -- kicks in. So it's really important to have a plan to pay off your balance before then.
Who should get this card?
If you're carrying a balance and want to stop the interest bleed, a 0% intro APR balance transfer card can work wonders.
But, you really need to commit to paying off your debt and stick with your payoff plan.
Here's who will benefit most from this card:
- People with a large balance on a high-APR credit card
- Anyone who needs extra time (up to 21 months on Balance Transfers!) to pay down debt without pressure
- Folks who want a no-stress experience and no late fees
Does any of that sound like you? See if you qualify for the Citi Simplicity® Card today (see rates and fees).
Our Research Expert
