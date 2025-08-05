0% Interest for 15 Billing Cycle and Travel Rewards? The Bank of America Travel Rewards Card Delivers Both
There aren't many credit cards that let you earn unlimited travel points and skip interest charges for over a year. But the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card somehow pulls off both with no annual fee.
That combo makes it a sneaky-good pick, especially if you're planning a big trip soon or just want a little more breathing room on your purchases.
I've covered credit cards and personal finance for years now, and this one flies under the radar. Most travel cards either charge an annual fee or skip intro APRs altogether. This card gives you an extended 0% intro APR and the chance to rack up travel points on every purchase.
0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles
If you need time to pay off a large purchase, or want to move a balance from a high-interest card, this card gives you 15 billing cycles with 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a standard ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR kicks in. Also be aware that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.
This is rare for a travel rewards card. Most travel-focused options prioritize miles and points over low interest, but this one actually gives you room to breathe.
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases
You don't need to memorize bonus categories with this card. It gives you 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases. That includes dining, gas, groceries, streaming subscriptions -- whatever you put on the card.
Points can be redeemed for travel through Bank of America or as statement credits to cover past travel purchases. There are no blackout dates or hoops to jump through. And your points never expire as long as your account stays open.
If you're a Preferred Rewards client with Bank of America, you could earn 25% to 75% more points, which means 1.87 to 2.62 points per dollar spent. That's a big boost for loyal customers.
Give yourself the breathing room you need -- apply for the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card today.
A straightforward travel card that works hard
There's no annual fee. No foreign transaction fees. And no pressure to spend in certain categories just to maximize rewards.
You'll also get a welcome bonus of 25,000 points if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days -- that's worth $250 in travel redemptions.
It's the kind of card that just works. It's not flashy, but it delivers where it counts: flexibility, low costs, and steady rewards.
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is different. It's built for real-life use. You get time to pay off purchases and debt, rewards on everything, and a welcome bonus that helps cover your next trip.
If your current goal is to pay off debt, but you'd prefer a card that provides a longer 0% intro APR cushion, check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards for more options.
Our Research Expert
