There aren't many credit cards that let you earn unlimited travel points and skip interest charges for over a year. But the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card somehow pulls off both with no annual fee.

That combo makes it a sneaky-good pick, especially if you're planning a big trip soon or just want a little more breathing room on your purchases.

I've covered credit cards and personal finance for years now, and this one flies under the radar. Most travel cards either charge an annual fee or skip intro APRs altogether. This card gives you an extended 0% intro APR and the chance to rack up travel points on every purchase.

0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles

If you need time to pay off a large purchase, or want to move a balance from a high-interest card, this card gives you 15 billing cycles with 0% intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a standard ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR kicks in. Also be aware that there's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.

This is rare for a travel rewards card. Most travel-focused options prioritize miles and points over low interest, but this one actually gives you room to breathe.