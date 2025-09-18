0% Intro APR and Unlimited Travel Points? Bank of America's Travel Rewards Card Delivers Both
If you've ever felt like most travel credit cards are just too much work, this card might be your antidote. No complicated categories, no blackout dates, no guessing whether your points will actually get you anywhere. The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card keeps it simple: swipe, earn, and redeem.
I can tell you that sometimes "boring" cards are the best ones. And this card proves it -- because what's boring about free flights, no annual fee, and a 0% intro APR?
Why the welcome bonus matters
Right now, new cardholders can earn 25,000 points (worth $250) after spending just $1,000 in the first 90 days.
Unlike some cards that make you book travel through a clunky portal, you can use this card for travel purchases anywhere. Flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, even baggage fees -- then wipe the charges off your bill with points.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250)
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Intro APR sweetens the deal
The card also comes with a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and 15 billing cycles on purchases. After that, a regular 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
That gives you breathing room if you need to finance a trip or knock down existing credit card debt. Just know that balance transfers carry a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.
Simple rewards that don't expire
Here's where the card shines: you earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases. No rotating categories or spending caps. Plus, 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
Your points also don't expire as long as your account is open. That means you can build up rewards over time without feeling rushed to redeem them.
Extra perks if you're a Preferred Rewards member
If you keep your banking or investments with Bank of America or Merrill, you can unlock even more value. Preferred Rewards members get 25% to 75% more points. That turns your unlimited 1.5 points per $1 into as much as 2.62 points per $1 on everyday spending. Travel booked through the Bank of America Travel Center can earn up to 5.25 points per $1.
For loyal Bank of America customers, that's a serious boost. Read our review now to make sure the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is right for you.
Who this card is best for
If you're looking for a $0-annual-fee travel card that makes earning and redeeming points easy, the Bank of America Travel Rewards card is worth a serious look. It's not overloaded with flashy perks you'll never use. Instead, it's designed for everyday spending that quietly adds up to free travel.
And if you're already in the Bank of America ecosystem, Preferred Rewards can make this card even more powerful.
If you need to look around a bit more before you pull the trigger, check out this list of the best travel rewards cards to explore more options.
Our Research Expert