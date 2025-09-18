0% Intro APR and Unlimited Travel Points? Bank of America's Travel Rewards Card Delivers Both

If you've ever felt like most travel credit cards are just too much work, this card might be your antidote. No complicated categories, no blackout dates, no guessing whether your points will actually get you anywhere. The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card keeps it simple: swipe, earn, and redeem.

I can tell you that sometimes "boring" cards are the best ones. And this card proves it -- because what's boring about free flights, no annual fee, and a 0% intro APR?

Why the welcome bonus matters

Right now, new cardholders can earn 25,000 points (worth $250) after spending just $1,000 in the first 90 days.

Unlike some cards that make you book travel through a clunky portal, you can use this card for travel purchases anywhere. Flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, even baggage fees -- then wipe the charges off your bill with points.