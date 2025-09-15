0% Intro APR for 12 Months and a $900 Bonus: The Chase Ink Business Cash Card Just Got Better
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) just boosted its welcome offer! You can now earn $900 after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months.
On top of that, you'll also get an intro APR offer on purchases -- perfect for businesses that need a bit of breathing room to finance big expenses.
Here are all the details and who should jump on this offer.
Welcome offer upgraded to $900
I wish this offer was around back when I launched my LLCs. Every dollar counts when you're running a business, so a $900 head start is amazing.
Here are the specific details: Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
That spending should be pretty achievable for most small businesses with start-up expenses.
And since the card has a $0 annual fee, the bonus and all rewards are pure upside.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 25.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $900 bonus cash back
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $900 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
0% intro APR makes big purchases easier
When you're just starting out, managing cash flow is one of the biggest challenges. So having the right small business credit card can make a real difference.
The Chase Ink Business Cash card offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases. So you have the flexibility to finance big-ticket expenses without immediately paying interest.
After the intro period, the regular 17.49% - 25.49% Variable APR kicks in. So just make sure you've got a solid plan to pay off balances before that rate takes over.
But if you need new equipment, want to stock up on inventory, or just want to spread out some costs, you can do it interest-free for 12 months.
Ongoing cash back rewards
Beyond the upfront perks, the Chase Ink Business Cash can continue to reward you on all your spending.
Here are the reward categories and earning rates:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
If your business spends heavily in the 5% and 2% areas, this card will be a long-term keeper.
All the cash back you earn can be redeemed as a statement credit, or you can deposit it into most U.S. checking or savings accounts. If you prefer gift cards or redeeming for travel, those are options too.
Is the Chase Ink Business Cash right for you?
The $900 welcome offer on this card is really enticing. If you can hit the minimum spending requirement, that's an immediate boost you'll appreciate.
But long term, it's worth thinking about where your business spends the most. Chase also has two other strong small business cards that might be a better fit, depending on your needs.
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- perfect to keep earning rates simple and if you don't want to track categories. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is tailored more for folks that travel for business.
Check out our full review of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card to see if it's the best fit for your business.
