0% Intro APR for 12 Months and a $900 Bonus: The Chase Ink Business Cash Card Just Got Better

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) just boosted its welcome offer! You can now earn $900 after you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months.

On top of that, you'll also get an intro APR offer on purchases -- perfect for businesses that need a bit of breathing room to finance big expenses.

Here are all the details and who should jump on this offer.

Welcome offer upgraded to $900

I wish this offer was around back when I launched my LLCs. Every dollar counts when you're running a business, so a $900 head start is amazing.

Here are the specific details: Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening

That spending should be pretty achievable for most small businesses with start-up expenses.

And since the card has a $0 annual fee, the bonus and all rewards are pure upside.