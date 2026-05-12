0% Intro APR for 21 Months: The BankAmericard Is Now a Top Balance Transfer Card

If you're carrying high-interest debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, the BankAmericard® credit card just became one of your best options.

The recently updated card now features the same long intro APR offer for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers-- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.. And with no annual fee and no penalty APR, it's built specifically for one purpose: helping you save as much on interest as possible.

Here's how to know if the BankAmericard is worth your time.

What makes the BankAmericard worth considering

The value prop of the BankAmericard is pretty straightforward. It comes with: