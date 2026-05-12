0% Intro APR for 21 Months: The BankAmericard Is Now a Top Balance Transfer Card
If you're carrying high-interest debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, the BankAmericard® credit card just became one of your best options.
The recently updated card now features the same long intro APR offer for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers-- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.. And with no annual fee and no penalty APR, it's built specifically for one purpose: helping you save as much on interest as possible.
Here's how to know if the BankAmericard is worth your time.
What makes the BankAmericard worth considering
The value prop of the BankAmericard is pretty straightforward. It comes with:
- Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- $0 annual fee
- No penalty APR -- a late payment won't automatically trigger a rate increase
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The BankAmericard's ongoing APR range is a good bit lower than most competing cards. That means you've got a bit more cushion if you don't manage to zero out the balance in time.
Plus, nearly two full years of an intro APR is more or less the longest runway you'll find -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers.
One cost to factor in upfront: the balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction.
Still, that's a good bit cheaper than paying 20% or more in interest. If you're laser-focused on avoiding interest at all costs, the BankAmericard is a great way to do it.
Want to learn more? Read our full review of the BankAmericard today and apply to start saving.
Another great option: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the BankAmericard's most obvious competitors -- and they're pretty neck-and-neck.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after), with a $0 annual fee.
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
This card has one notable perk the BankAmericard lacks: up to $600 in cellphone protection, subject to a $25 deductible. If that's a benefit you'd actually use -- meaning, if you're a klutz with your phone like I am -- it's worth factoring in.
But for a lower ongoing APR, the BankAmericard has a slight edge.
Want to pay no interest for nearly two years on purchases and balance transfers and take advantage of cellphone protection? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply today.
Is the BankAmericard your best bet?
The BankAmericard makes sense if you have a balance on a high-APR card -- and a plan to pay it off over the given timeline.
Here's how the math works: Divide your total balance by the number of billing cycles in the intro APR offer to figure out your monthly payment. If that number sounds achievable, the BankAmericard is the way to go. And even if it doesn't, it can help make a serious dent in your debt in the meantime.
No, it doesn't earn rewards like some other balance transfer cards. But if your only priority is saving on debt, I say go with the BankAmericard -- then land a strong rewards card later down the line.
Want to see more options first? Click here to see our full list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.