0% Intro APR for 21 Months: The BankAmericard Is Now a Top Balance Transfer Card

Published on May 12, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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If you're carrying high-interest debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, the BankAmericard® credit card just became one of your best options.

The recently updated card now features the same long intro APR offer for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers-- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.. And with no annual fee and no penalty APR, it's built specifically for one purpose: helping you save as much on interest as possible.

Here's how to know if the BankAmericard is worth your time.

What makes the BankAmericard worth considering

The value prop of the BankAmericard is pretty straightforward. It comes with:

  • Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
  • $0 annual fee
  • No penalty APR -- a late payment won't automatically trigger a rate increase

BankAmericard® credit card

Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

BankAmericard® credit card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.

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    • No annual fee
    • No penalty APR
    • Great 0% intro APR offer
    • No rewards
    • Balance transfer fee
    • New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • No annual fee.
    • No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
    • This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 4/2/26.

The BankAmericard's ongoing APR range is a good bit lower than most competing cards. That means you've got a bit more cushion if you don't manage to zero out the balance in time.

Plus, nearly two full years of an intro APR is more or less the longest runway you'll find -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers.

One cost to factor in upfront: the balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction.

Still, that's a good bit cheaper than paying 20% or more in interest. If you're laser-focused on avoiding interest at all costs, the BankAmericard is a great way to do it.

Want to learn more? Read our full review of the BankAmericard today and apply to start saving.

Another great option: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the BankAmericard's most obvious competitors -- and they're pretty neck-and-neck.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after), with a $0 annual fee.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR

This card has one notable perk the BankAmericard lacks: up to $600 in cellphone protection, subject to a $25 deductible. If that's a benefit you'd actually use -- meaning, if you're a klutz with your phone like I am -- it's worth factoring in.

But for a lower ongoing APR, the BankAmericard has a slight edge.

Want to pay no interest for nearly two years on purchases and balance transfers and take advantage of cellphone protection? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply today.

Is the BankAmericard your best bet?

The BankAmericard makes sense if you have a balance on a high-APR card -- and a plan to pay it off over the given timeline.

Here's how the math works: Divide your total balance by the number of billing cycles in the intro APR offer to figure out your monthly payment. If that number sounds achievable, the BankAmericard is the way to go. And even if it doesn't, it can help make a serious dent in your debt in the meantime.

No, it doesn't earn rewards like some other balance transfer cards. But if your only priority is saving on debt, I say go with the BankAmericard -- then land a strong rewards card later down the line.

Want to see more options first? Click here to see our full list of the best balance transfer cards available now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.