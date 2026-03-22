0% Intro APR for 21 Months: This Balance Transfer Card Just Got Even Better
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, just got a meaningful upgrade. The balance transfer fee dropped down to 3% (minimum $5) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the fee rises to 5% (minimum $5).
On a $5,000 transfer, locking in that lower rate saves you $100 compared to waiting.
Pair that with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and you've got one of the more compelling debt payoff tools available right now. After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
I cover credit cards full-time at Motley Fool Money, and this kind of fee reduction is worth paying attention to.
What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers
This card is built for one purpose: giving you time and breathing room to pay off what you owe.
Here's what you get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
- After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No annual fee
- Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening to qualify for the intro APR.
That balance transfer window is nearly two full years to pay down your balance without interest. No annual fee means holding the card costs you nothing. And the newly lowered transfer fee means less money lost just getting started.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Why the length of your 0% window matters more than you think
Balance transfer cards come in different shapes and sizes. They offer varying intro APR windows that can make or break your payoff plan.
A 12-month 0% intro APR window might sound great -- until you do the math on how much you actually need to pay each month to clear your balance in time. Whereas a 21-month window could almost cut that needed payment in half.
Here's what a $5,000 balance transfer looks like across three different intro APR windows, and the monthly payment needed to fully clear the debt before the promo rate ends:
|Intro APR Window
|Monthly Payment Needed
|12 months
|~$417/month
|18 months
|~$278/month
|21 months
|~$238/month
That's a $179 difference in monthly payment between a 12-month and a 21-month window. For a lot of households, that gap is the difference between a plan that works and one that breaks down quickly.
Cards with longer 0% intro APR windows can lower your required monthly payment -- and the more realistic it is to actually finish the job.
Are balance transfer fees worth it?
Long story short, YES.
A 3% balance transfer fee on $5,000 costs you $150 upfront. But it can quickly pay off given the interest you'll start saving immediately with 0% intro APR.
For example, a $5,000 balance transfer from a card charging 22% interest can save you $1,285 in interest if you fully pay the debt off within a 21-month 0% intro APR offer.
Paying $150 to avoid $1,285 is a pretty easy call.
The fee pays for itself within the first few months of avoided interest -- and everything after that is pure savings.
The bottom line
If you're carrying a balance and want a clear, low-cost path to paying it off, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is worth a hard look right now.
Almost two years of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, no annual fee, and a balance transfer fee that pays for itself fast -- that's a solid combination.
Read the full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.