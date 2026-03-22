0% Intro APR for 21 Months: This Balance Transfer Card Just Got Even Better

Published on March 22, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, just got a meaningful upgrade. The balance transfer fee dropped down to 3% (minimum $5) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the fee rises to 5% (minimum $5).

On a $5,000 transfer, locking in that lower rate saves you $100 compared to waiting.

Pair that with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and you've got one of the more compelling debt payoff tools available right now. After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

I cover credit cards full-time at Motley Fool Money, and this kind of fee reduction is worth paying attention to.

What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers

This card is built for one purpose: giving you time and breathing room to pay off what you owe.

Here's what you get:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
  • After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness
  • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
  • No annual fee
  • Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening to qualify for the intro APR.

That balance transfer window is nearly two full years to pay down your balance without interest. No annual fee means holding the card costs you nothing. And the newly lowered transfer fee means less money lost just getting started.

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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

    Read Full Review
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • High balance transfer fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.

Why the length of your 0% window matters more than you think

Balance transfer cards come in different shapes and sizes. They offer varying intro APR windows that can make or break your payoff plan.

A 12-month 0% intro APR window might sound great -- until you do the math on how much you actually need to pay each month to clear your balance in time. Whereas a 21-month window could almost cut that needed payment in half.

Here's what a $5,000 balance transfer looks like across three different intro APR windows, and the monthly payment needed to fully clear the debt before the promo rate ends:

Intro APR Window Monthly Payment Needed
12 months ~$417/month
18 months ~$278/month
21 months ~$238/month
Data source: Author's calculations.

That's a $179 difference in monthly payment between a 12-month and a 21-month window. For a lot of households, that gap is the difference between a plan that works and one that breaks down quickly.

Cards with longer 0% intro APR windows can lower your required monthly payment -- and the more realistic it is to actually finish the job.

Are balance transfer fees worth it?

Long story short, YES.

A 3% balance transfer fee on $5,000 costs you $150 upfront. But it can quickly pay off given the interest you'll start saving immediately with 0% intro APR.

For example, a $5,000 balance transfer from a card charging 22% interest can save you $1,285 in interest if you fully pay the debt off within a 21-month 0% intro APR offer.

Paying $150 to avoid $1,285 is a pretty easy call.

The fee pays for itself within the first few months of avoided interest -- and everything after that is pure savings.

The bottom line

If you're carrying a balance and want a clear, low-cost path to paying it off, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is worth a hard look right now.

Almost two years of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, no annual fee, and a balance transfer fee that pays for itself fast -- that's a solid combination.

Read the full Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card review here to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.