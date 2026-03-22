0% Intro APR for 21 Months: This Balance Transfer Card Just Got Even Better

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, just got a meaningful upgrade. The balance transfer fee dropped down to 3% (minimum $5) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, the fee rises to 5% (minimum $5).

On a $5,000 transfer, locking in that lower rate saves you $100 compared to waiting.

Pair that with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, and you've got one of the more compelling debt payoff tools available right now. After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

I cover credit cards full-time at Motley Fool Money, and this kind of fee reduction is worth paying attention to.

What the Citi Diamond Preferred offers

This card is built for one purpose: giving you time and breathing room to pay off what you owe.

Here's what you get:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases

After the intro period, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies, based on creditworthiness

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

No annual fee

Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening to qualify for the intro APR.

That balance transfer window is nearly two full years to pay down your balance without interest. No annual fee means holding the card costs you nothing. And the newly lowered transfer fee means less money lost just getting started.