0% Intro APR Plus Cash Back: The Chase Freedom Unlimited Card Has Both
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) hands you a long 0% intro APR runway, plus pays you cash back the whole time you own it. That combo is rare, and it's the reason this card stands out.
Most 0% intro APR cards are one-trick ponies that get shoved in a drawer the day the intro period ends.
This one's different. I've carried my Chase Freedom Unlimited® for years, and since there's a $0 annual fee, it'll probably stay in my wallet forever.
What the Chase Freedom Unlimited earns in cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® took home our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. It beat every other cash back card that we cover -- a huge feat.
The rewards program is pretty simple. You earn:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
The unlimited 1.5% flat rate is better than what you find on most basic rewards cards. You don't need to track or activate any categories -- you just swipe and earn. Your cash back doesn't ever expire as long as the account stays open, so there's no rush to cash out.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How the 0% intro APR works
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® runs 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then shifts to a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable rate.
That gives you more than a year to pay down a big purchase without interest stacking up. Or, transfer an existing balance from an old high-interest credit card. The average American carries about $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research, so that window can save you real money.
Here's my honest take about 0% intro APR cards. I usually tell people not to finance a purchase or transfer a balance and then keep piling everyday spending on top. It muddies the payoff plan, and you can easily lose track of what you really owe.
For a smaller amount you can clear fairly quickly -- think $2,000 to $3,000 -- I don't see a big problem. Just be aware that 0% intro APRs are temporary, so you've got to make a solid plan to pay off the balance before the offer window ends.
Grab an easy $200 welcome offer, too
New cardholders can earn a welcome offer on top of the regular cash back, which gives your first year a nice head start.
Welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
That's a super low spending threshold, which most people can manage. And since there's no annual fee, it's all yours to keep.
Why it's worth keeping long term
Most 0% intro APR cards are built for debt payoff, not rewards. So the minute your debt is cleared, there's little reason to keep using the card.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a long-term keeper because of its reward program and no annual fee. It keeps paying cash back on every purchase, better than most cards do.
Keeping no-annual-fee cards open helps your credit too, since a longer account history and more available credit both work in your favor. That's one of the reasons I've kept mine for so long.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earned our top cash back spot for 2026, but it's smart to see how it stacks up against the best cash back credit cards before you apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.