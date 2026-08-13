0% Intro APR Plus Cash Back: The Chase Freedom Unlimited Card Has Both

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) hands you a long 0% intro APR runway, plus pays you cash back the whole time you own it. That combo is rare, and it's the reason this card stands out.

Most 0% intro APR cards are one-trick ponies that get shoved in a drawer the day the intro period ends.

This one's different. I've carried my Chase Freedom Unlimited® for years, and since there's a $0 annual fee, it'll probably stay in my wallet forever.

What the Chase Freedom Unlimited earns in cash back

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® took home our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026. It beat every other cash back card that we cover -- a huge feat.

The rewards program is pretty simple. You earn:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases

The unlimited 1.5% flat rate is better than what you find on most basic rewards cards. You don't need to track or activate any categories -- you just swipe and earn. Your cash back doesn't ever expire as long as the account stays open, so there's no rush to cash out.