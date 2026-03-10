10 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card

The part I really appreciate: you can find out your exact offer amount with no credit score impact. Just begin the application, and if your personalized offer looks good, you accept. If you’re approved and accept the Card, your credit score may be impacted. If not, you walk away with zero damage to your credit.

That's a serious chunk of points -- and with a baseline value of $0.01 per point, that top offer could be worth an easy $1,750 in travel, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Let's first talk about the welcome offer. It's a beast right now.

Here are the ones worth knowing about.

The catch is you actually have to use the benefits to make the card worth it.

The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees ). That number stops a lot of people cold -- and honestly, it should give you pause. But if you dig into all the benefits you'll find there's over $3,500 in annual value.

The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment , plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

2. Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide

Platinum Card® holders get access to the Global Lounge Collection -- over 1,550 lounges, more than any other credit card company on the market.

That includes Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass Select, and 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits per year on eligible Delta flights. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Hello complimentary food, complimentary drinks, a quiet place to sit before your flight.

3. Up to $600 in hotel credits

Book Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel with your Platinum Card® and you can get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually -- that's up to $600 per year. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Terms apply.

Each hotel booking also comes with complimentary benefits, such as a room upgrade at check-in (when available), and a complimentary credit valued at $100 to use towards eligible charges, such as food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges (which varies by property).

4. Up to $400 in dining credits

You can get up to $100 back per quarter -- $400 per year -- when you use the Platinum Card® at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

If you're a real foodie, you'll also love that it also comes with Platinum Nights by Resy, which gives you special access to hard-to-get reservations at select in-demand restaurants.

5. Up to $300 in digital entertainment credits

This is a perk almost any household can make good use of.

Get up to $25 per month back on eligible purchases from Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, ESPN streaming, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

If you're already paying for two or three of these subscriptions, this is an easy win.

6. Up to $600 in shopping credits

Three credits worth stacking here:

lululemon: Up to $75 per quarter (up to $300 per year) at U.S. lululemon stores or lululemon.com.

Up to $75 per quarter (up to $300 per year) at U.S. lululemon stores or lululemon.com. Oura Ring: Up to $200 back on an Oura Ring purchase at ouraring.com each calendar year.

Up to $200 back on an Oura Ring purchase at ouraring.com each calendar year. Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to $50 back from January through June and up to $50 from July through December -- $100 per year total -- at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com. No minimum purchase required.

Up to $50 back from January through June and up to $50 from July through December -- $100 per year total -- at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com. No minimum purchase required. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

These are the kind of shopping perks that you'd expect from a luxury credit card with a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and the Platinum Card® delivers across three high-end retailers.

7. $200 in Uber Cash plus $120 in Uber One credits

Add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account and you'll get $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a $20 bonus in December -- $200 total per year.

You can also get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership. Terms apply.

8. $200 airline fee credit + $209 CLEAR+ credit

Select one qualifying airline and get up to $200 back per year on incidental fees like checked bags and in-flight purchases.

Add in up to $209 toward a CLEAR+ membership -- which lets you skip the document check line at 55+ airports -- and that's over $400 in travel convenience credits right there. Terms apply.

9. Complimentary hotel elite status at Hilton and Marriott

Platinum Card® holders can enroll in Hilton Honors Gold status and get complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.

Both come with potential room upgrades, and Hilton Gold adds an 80% bonus on base points, daily food and beverage credits at select U.S. properties, and every 5th night free when booking with points. You don't have to stay a single night to earn either status -- it comes with the card when you enroll. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

10. Built-in travel protections

The Platinum Card® includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per trip, up to $20,000 per card per 12-month period), trip delay insurance (up to $500 per trip for delays over six hours), and car rental loss and damage insurance when you decline the collision damage waiver. Terms apply.

These are perks I hope you never have to use. But they certainly come in handy when travel plans go sideways.

Is the Platinum Card® right for you?

If you're not completely sold on the Platinum Card®, that's fair -- there are plenty of other awesome travel rewards cards that might be a better fit for your lifestyle and spending habits.

But if you already travel regularly, book high-end hotels, pay for streaming subscriptions, and shop at retailers like lululemon or Saks, the Platinum Card® starts to make a lot of sense.

You're not forcing a lifestyle change or reverse-engineering your spending to justify the fee. The credits just quietly work in the background on things you're already buying.

That's when a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) stops feeling like a cost and starts feeling like a deal.

Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review to learn more and apply.