10 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card
The American Express Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That number stops a lot of people cold -- and honestly, it should give you pause. But if you dig into all the benefits you'll find there's over $3,500 in annual value.
The catch is you actually have to use the benefits to make the card worth it.
Here are the ones worth knowing about.
1. A massive potential welcome offer
Let's first talk about the welcome offer. It's a beast right now.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That's a serious chunk of points -- and with a baseline value of $0.01 per point, that top offer could be worth an easy $1,750 in travel, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.
The part I really appreciate: you can find out your exact offer amount with no credit score impact. Just begin the application, and if your personalized offer looks good, you accept. If you’re approved and accept the Card, your credit score may be impacted. If not, you walk away with zero damage to your credit.
2. Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide
Platinum Card® holders get access to the Global Lounge Collection -- over 1,550 lounges, more than any other credit card company on the market.
That includes Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass Select, and 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits per year on eligible Delta flights. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Hello complimentary food, complimentary drinks, a quiet place to sit before your flight.
3. Up to $600 in hotel credits
Book Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection through Amex Travel with your Platinum Card® and you can get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually -- that's up to $600 per year. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. Terms apply.
Each hotel booking also comes with complimentary benefits, such as a room upgrade at check-in (when available), and a complimentary credit valued at $100 to use towards eligible charges, such as food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges (which varies by property).
4. Up to $400 in dining credits
You can get up to $100 back per quarter -- $400 per year -- when you use the Platinum Card® at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you're a real foodie, you'll also love that it also comes with Platinum Nights by Resy, which gives you special access to hard-to-get reservations at select in-demand restaurants.
5. Up to $300 in digital entertainment credits
This is a perk almost any household can make good use of.
Get up to $25 per month back on eligible purchases from Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, ESPN streaming, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
If you're already paying for two or three of these subscriptions, this is an easy win.
6. Up to $600 in shopping credits
Three credits worth stacking here:
- lululemon: Up to $75 per quarter (up to $300 per year) at U.S. lululemon stores or lululemon.com.
- Oura Ring: Up to $200 back on an Oura Ring purchase at ouraring.com each calendar year.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to $50 back from January through June and up to $50 from July through December -- $100 per year total -- at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com. No minimum purchase required.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
These are the kind of shopping perks that you'd expect from a luxury credit card with a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and the Platinum Card® delivers across three high-end retailers.
7. $200 in Uber Cash plus $120 in Uber One credits
Add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account and you'll get $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a $20 bonus in December -- $200 total per year.
You can also get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership. Terms apply.
8. $200 airline fee credit + $209 CLEAR+ credit
Select one qualifying airline and get up to $200 back per year on incidental fees like checked bags and in-flight purchases.
Add in up to $209 toward a CLEAR+ membership -- which lets you skip the document check line at 55+ airports -- and that's over $400 in travel convenience credits right there. Terms apply.
9. Complimentary hotel elite status at Hilton and Marriott
Platinum Card® holders can enroll in Hilton Honors Gold status and get complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.
Both come with potential room upgrades, and Hilton Gold adds an 80% bonus on base points, daily food and beverage credits at select U.S. properties, and every 5th night free when booking with points. You don't have to stay a single night to earn either status -- it comes with the card when you enroll. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
10. Built-in travel protections
The Platinum Card® includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance (up to $10,000 per trip, up to $20,000 per card per 12-month period), trip delay insurance (up to $500 per trip for delays over six hours), and car rental loss and damage insurance when you decline the collision damage waiver. Terms apply.
These are perks I hope you never have to use. But they certainly come in handy when travel plans go sideways.
Is the Platinum Card® right for you?
If you're not completely sold on the Platinum Card®, that's fair -- there are plenty of other awesome travel rewards cards that might be a better fit for your lifestyle and spending habits.
But if you already travel regularly, book high-end hotels, pay for streaming subscriptions, and shop at retailers like lululemon or Saks, the Platinum Card® starts to make a lot of sense.
You're not forcing a lifestyle change or reverse-engineering your spending to justify the fee. The credits just quietly work in the background on things you're already buying.
That's when a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) stops feeling like a cost and starts feeling like a deal.
Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review to learn more and apply.
