10 Benefits of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Card

That's a low bar for most households. One grocery run, a utility bill, and a tank of gas and you're basically there.

New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

For anyone skeptical about whether a cash back card is "worth it," this one starts at zero risk.

Let's start with the obvious: there's zero cost to carry this card. That makes every dollar you earn in rewards a true net gain.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card checks all three boxes -- and then some. Here are the 10 benefits worth knowing before you apply.

I've reviewed dozens of cash back credit cards. My favorites share three things in common: no annual fee, easy-to-earn cash back, and a welcome offer that doesn't make you jump through hoops.

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

3. Up to 6% cash back in your first year

Here's the standout perk. You get to pick the single category where you want to earn the highest reward rate.

You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- double the card's standard 3% rate. Categories include things like gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement.

That first-year bonus can add up fast if you pick strategically.

4. 3% cash back in your choice category (after year one)

After the first-year bonus ends, you still earn 3% cash back in your chosen category.

And here's a cool thing -- you can switch categories once a month. So if you've got a big home improvement project coming up, swap to that. And if you're flying somewhere in June, switch to travel for the bookings. It's a flexible setup most cards don't offer.

5. Automatic 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

There's no activation needed or set-up required here. You automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.

6. Unlimited 1% cash back on everything else

Everything outside your bonus categories earns 1% cash back with no cap.

This isn't quite as high as a flat-rate cash back card might offer. But given the boost in other spending categories it can more than make up for it in overall rewards.

7. 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles

New cardholders get a 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

8. Preferred Rewards bonus (up to 75% more cash back)

If you bank with Bank of America, you may qualify for the Preferred Rewards program. Members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase -- which can turn that 3% choice category into an even bigger return.

Note: Bank of America's Preferred Rewards program is transitioning to a new BofA Rewards program in May 2026, and Preferred Rewards bonus doesn't stack with the first-year offer.

9. Flexible redemption options

There's a ton of ways you can redeem your cash rewards -- statement credits, direct deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account, or even as payment at Amazon.com or PayPal checkout.

And your rewards will never expire, as long as your account stays active.

10. Built-in fraud protection and digital tools

The card comes with $0 liability on unauthorized charges, Balance Connect overdraft protection when linked to a Bank of America checking account, digital wallet compatibility (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay), and customizable account alerts for payment due dates and balances.

Bottom line

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the more practical no-annual-fee cash back cards out there.

The ability to choose -- and change -- your top-earning category every month gives it staying power beyond the first year. And for Bank of America customers, the Preferred Rewards bonus can make it even stronger.

If you like getting rewarded for what you already spend on, this card earns its spot in your wallet.

Learn more in our full review and apply today.