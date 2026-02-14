10 Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
If you want a travel card that pays you back quickly and keeps paying you year after year, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is the one most people land on.
Here are the 10 benefits that make it such an easy recommendation.
1. A welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months. That bonus alone is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. For many people, that covers the annual fee many times over.
2. Bonus points on travel, dining, and more
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
With high cash back rates on popular categories like travel, dining, streaming services, and online groceries, you have the potential to earn tons of rewards points with this card.
3. A $50 annual hotel credit
Each account anniversary year, you can earn up to $50 in statement credits for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel. That effectively brings the net annual fee closer to $45 if you use it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
4. Complimentary DashPass and monthly credits
Get DashPass benefits with $0 delivery fees and lower service fees, plus a $10 monthly promo on eligible non-restaurant orders when activated. For frequent users, this alone can add meaningful value.
5. 10% anniversary points boost
Every year you earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases from the previous year. Spend $20,000 and you get 2,000 bonus points automatically. No tracking required.
6. 1:1 transfers to airline and hotel partners
You can transfer points at full value to major airline and hotel programs. This is where advanced users unlock even more value, but it is optional, not required.
7. Primary rental car insurance
Decline the rental company's coverage and you are protected for theft and damage. This can save real money on every rental.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been around forever, but it's still top of the line.
8. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance
If illness, weather, or other covered events derail your travel plans, the card can reimburse prepaid travel expenses. It is the kind of benefit you only notice when it saves you hundreds.
9. Trip delay reimbursement
Long delay? You can be reimbursed for meals and lodging. Anyone who travels a few times a year eventually appreciates this one.
10. Baggage and lost luggage protection
Delayed or lost bags can mean surprise expenses. This coverage helps soften the blow.
Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is so easy to recommend
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card hits a rare balance.
A $95 annual fee. A bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value (after $5,000 in spending in the first 3 months). Ongoing credits and point boosts that reduce your effective cost. Strong rewards on spending you already do. And protections that matter when travel goes wrong.
Read our full review and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card here.
