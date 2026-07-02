10 of the Best Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card -- July 2026

That is a flight for the whole family, or a few nights somewhere nice, before you have earned a single point on your own spending.

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.

The welcome offer is the biggest reason to apply right now. It's a limited-time deal, and it dwarfs what a $95 card usually hands you.

I carried the Chase Sapphire Preferred for years, and the 2026 version beats the one I had. The $95 annual fee buys real perks, protections, and opportunities for discounted travel. Here are 10 benefits that make the case.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees ) is one of the best travel cards going right now, and a June refresh made it stronger. The average domestic flight runs about $428, according to Motley Fool Money research, and prices keep climbing. A card that turns everyday spending into free travel earns its place in a year like this.

This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.

Circle with letter I in it. Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

2. A $100 annual hotel credit, doubled from $50

The Chase Sapphire Preferred now gives up to $100 in statement credits each anniversary year for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That is double the old $50 credit, and it more than covers the annual fee on its own.

Current cardholders have one catch. If you already used your $50 credit this year, you get another $50 in your anniversary year, not a fresh $100. New applicants get the full amount.

3. 2X to 5X points on gas, dining, travel, and more

The June refresh added 3X points on gas & EV charging, including at Costco -- a real win with 2026 fuel prices. It also added 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo, which is how a lot of us book trips now.

Here is the full earning structure:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)

3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

I put a lot of miles on summer road trips to Montana, so 3X on gas & EV charging is the upgrade I would feel most.

4. A $120 credit for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS

The Chase Sapphire Preferred reimburses up to $120 every four years for a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application. You charge the application fee to the card and get a statement credit back.

Skipping the security line is worth more than the dollars on a busy travel day. I value the saved time more than the credit itself.

5. A free year of Apple TV, worth $156

The card includes a complimentary year of Apple TV when you activate by Dec. 31, 2026 -- a $156 value. Terms apply.

That alone wipes out the $95 annual fee, with room to spare. It's a clean win if you're currently using and paying for the service or have ever wanted to give it a try.

6. Complimentary DashPass and $0 delivery fees

The card comes with complimentary DashPass when you activate by 12/31/27, which means $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for at least one year. You also get a $10 monthly promo on non-restaurant orders.

DashPass is not free on its own, so this is real money back if you order in regularly. The monthly non-restaurant promo is an easy win on things like household basics.

7. Travel insurance that covers trips when plans fall apart

The Chase Sapphire Preferred includes trip cancellation and interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, lost luggage insurance, and more. The refresh also added new emergency evacuation protections.

These are the perks you forget about until you need them. A single canceled trip or rental fender-bender pays for the card many times over.

8. Point transfers to airline and hotel partners (with one new catch)

The Chase Sapphire Preferred lets you transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, where advanced users squeeze out the most value. Partners include United, Southwest, JetBlue, Marriott Bonvoy, and World of Hyatt, among others. This is optional, not required, and you get solid value redeeming through Chase Travel without it.

One change to flag: on Oct. 1, 2026, the Hyatt transfer ratio drops to 4:3, down from 1:1 for current cardholders and is in effect immediately for new approvals. Frequent Hyatt transferrers will feel that, so fold it into your plans.

9. A high credit limit, sometimes as high as $50,000

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is known for high credit limits, with some cardholders reporting limits up to $50,000. A high limit keeps your utilization low, which helps your credit score.

It's one of the reasons the card shows up on lists of the best high-limit credit cards. A bigger limit also gives you room for a large purchase without a second thought.

10. Points Boost stretches your points up to 1.5X on select bookings

Points Boost is the newest way to get more travel value from reward points. It lifts your points to up to 1.5X value on select hotel and travel deals through Chase Travel. It's now baked into how you redeem.

Points Boost is the lever that makes each point worth more than the baseline $0.01 on the right booking. Used well, it's the difference between a good redemption and a great one.

The 2026 changes still add up to a net positive

Two cuts land on Oct. 1, 2026 for current cardholders: the 10% anniversary points bonus goes away, and the Hyatt ratio drops as noted above.

Even so, the doubled hotel credit and new earning categories outweigh them, which makes this a net positive in my book.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is still the card I would hand a friend who asked where to start with travel rewards, and I broke it all down in our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.