10 of the Best Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card -- September 2026
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is my favorite travel card on the market, period. That's because for a $95 annual fee, it comes with not one, not two, but 10 great perks that offer real value in your first year and beyond.
Here's a rundown of all my favorite Chase Sapphire Preferred perks, and how easy it is to get value from all of them.
1. A welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
Right now with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after hitting $5,000 in spending within the first 3 months. That's a top welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and maybe even more if you transfer points to an airline or hotel partner.
Clear the spending requirement, and you've already covered the card's annual fee almost eight times over.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
2. Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred, every dollar you spend on flights, hotels, rental cars, and more through the Chase Travel portal earns 5X points. That's one of the highest earn rates you'll find on any top travel card charging less than $100 a year.
If flights and hotels make up a lot of your budget, this is one of your best cost-friendly options.
3. Dining earns 3X points, including takeout and delivery
Restaurant spending earns a flat 3X points, too, whether you're eating in, grabbing takeout, or ordering delivery.
For most cardholders, including me, this category adds up fast. I love picking up the check for a group of friends and earning points for it.
4. 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo
The Chase Sapphire Preferred also earns 3X points on vacation homes, including bookings through platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.
More travelers are skipping hotels for rentals these days. Planning a group trip or a longer stay? This category can rack up points quickly.
5. 3X points on gas & EV charging, too
As of a few months ago, gas & EV charging purchases also earn 3X points, up from the standard 1X rate.
That's a real upgrade if you commute or drive often. Paired with dining and travel, this category really rounds out the card's everyday earning power.
6. A $120 statement credit to cover TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS
Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders get up to $120 back every four years toward the application fee for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS.
Competitors at similar price points have offered this for years, and Chase finally caught up. This credit alone can cover the card's annual fee, too. Not bad.
7. Up to $100 a year in hotel credits
Book a hotel stay through Chase Travel, and you'll get up to $100 back as a statement credit each year.
That's real money toward your next trip, not just points sitting in an account. Combined with the 5X Chase Travel earning rate, your value adds up quickly here. And again, this perk alone can cover the card's annual fee.
8. DashPass gets you free delivery for a year
The card comes with a complimentary DashPass membership, which waives delivery fees and lowers service fees on DoorDash orders. You'll also get a $10 credit each month on non-restaurant orders, like groceries or a drugstore run.
If you're like me, this is a great perk you'll actually use, unlike the odd travel benefit that sits untouched in your account.
9. A free year of Apple TV
Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can activate a complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription, a $156 value. Just make sure you activate by Dec. 31, 2026, or you'll miss the window.
I love my streaming services, and Apple TV is no exception. This perk might seem a bit unexpected for a travel card, which in my mind makes it even better.
10. Flexible points that transfer to more than a dozen partners
Finally, Chase Sapphire Preferred points transfer to travel partners like United, Southwest, and Marriott, which can stretch their value well past the standard $0.01 apiece.
Points made up the biggest slice of credit card rewards Americans earned in 2022 -- $21 billion out of $41.4 billion total -- according to Motley Fool Money research. And that makes sense -- it's usually the smartest move value-wise, even though it takes a bit of extra work.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.