10 of the Best Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card -- September 2026

Clear the spending requirement, and you've already covered the card's annual fee almost eight times over.

Right now with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after hitting $5,000 in spending within the first 3 months. That's a top welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and maybe even more if you transfer points to an airline or hotel partner.

Here's a rundown of all my favorite Chase Sapphire Preferred perks, and how easy it is to get value from all of them.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees ) is my favorite travel card on the market, period. That's because for a $95 annual fee, it comes with not one, not two, but 10 great perks that offer real value in your first year and beyond.

This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

2. Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred, every dollar you spend on flights, hotels, rental cars, and more through the Chase Travel portal earns 5X points. That's one of the highest earn rates you'll find on any top travel card charging less than $100 a year.

If flights and hotels make up a lot of your budget, this is one of your best cost-friendly options.

3. Dining earns 3X points, including takeout and delivery

Restaurant spending earns a flat 3X points, too, whether you're eating in, grabbing takeout, or ordering delivery.

For most cardholders, including me, this category adds up fast. I love picking up the check for a group of friends and earning points for it.

4. 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo

The Chase Sapphire Preferred also earns 3X points on vacation homes, including bookings through platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

More travelers are skipping hotels for rentals these days. Planning a group trip or a longer stay? This category can rack up points quickly.

5. 3X points on gas & EV charging, too

As of a few months ago, gas & EV charging purchases also earn 3X points, up from the standard 1X rate.

That's a real upgrade if you commute or drive often. Paired with dining and travel, this category really rounds out the card's everyday earning power.

6. A $120 statement credit to cover TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS

Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders get up to $120 back every four years toward the application fee for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS.

Competitors at similar price points have offered this for years, and Chase finally caught up. This credit alone can cover the card's annual fee, too. Not bad.

7. Up to $100 a year in hotel credits

Book a hotel stay through Chase Travel, and you'll get up to $100 back as a statement credit each year.

That's real money toward your next trip, not just points sitting in an account. Combined with the 5X Chase Travel earning rate, your value adds up quickly here. And again, this perk alone can cover the card's annual fee.

8. DashPass gets you free delivery for a year

The card comes with a complimentary DashPass membership, which waives delivery fees and lowers service fees on DoorDash orders. You'll also get a $10 credit each month on non-restaurant orders, like groceries or a drugstore run.

If you're like me, this is a great perk you'll actually use, unlike the odd travel benefit that sits untouched in your account.

9. A free year of Apple TV

Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can activate a complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription, a $156 value. Just make sure you activate by Dec. 31, 2026, or you'll miss the window.

I love my streaming services, and Apple TV is no exception. This perk might seem a bit unexpected for a travel card, which in my mind makes it even better.

10. Flexible points that transfer to more than a dozen partners

Finally, Chase Sapphire Preferred points transfer to travel partners like United, Southwest, and Marriott, which can stretch their value well past the standard $0.01 apiece.

Points made up the biggest slice of credit card rewards Americans earned in 2022 -- $21 billion out of $41.4 billion total -- according to Motley Fool Money research. And that makes sense -- it's usually the smartest move value-wise, even though it takes a bit of extra work.