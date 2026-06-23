$1,000 Bonus and 1.5% on Everything: This Chase Business Card Fits Every Budget
Most credit cards present you with a dilemma: Do you want a big welcome bonus, or a card that you can actually afford?
It's pretty rare to find a no-annual-fee card with a welcome bonus in the thousand-dollar range -- but right now, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is offering just that. You'll also earn a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, so you're earning solid rewards on whatever you buy. That's a hard combo to beat.
Here's a closer look at what you get with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and who it makes sense for.
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: A no-fuss earner with a great bonus
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is built around one thing: simplicity. You get 1.5% cash back on every purchase your business makes -- no categories, no caps, no quarterly activations. Whether you're buying office supplies, booking a flight, or ordering lunch for the team, you'll get the same solid return.
Why apply now? The limited-time welcome bonus. Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening. That's a realistic spend requirement for lots of businesses, and you're getting the best-ever welcome bonus on the Chase Ink Business Unlimited for your trouble.
You'll also get perks like:
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- A complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after)
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Plus: Earn even more with another Chase card
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is thought of as a cash back card, but it technically earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. With another Chase card in tow, though, you can stretch those rewards even further.
If you pair the Chase Ink Business Unlimited with one of the Chase Sapphires cards or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you can pool all your rewards together -- then book your next trip with them through the Chase Travel portal. That's an easy way to save even more by putting your rewards towards flights, hotels, and more.
If you're already in the world of Chase rewards -- or thinking about getting into it -- the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a natural addition to your card lineup.
Who qualifies for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?
You don't need a giant company, or even an EIN, to apply for a business credit card. Freelancers, sole proprietors, and basically anyone with a side gig are probably eligible.
You should keep in mind, though, that the Chase Ink Business Unlimited generally requires a good to excellent credit score to qualify. And you'll want to be under Chase's informal 5/24 rule, which limits approvals for people who've opened five or more new credit cards across all issuers in the last 24 months.
Finally, the welcome bonus may not be available if you've previously had this card or another no-annual-fee Chase business card. That means you've held the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card in the past, and earned its bonus, you may not qualify for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited bonus.
Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited worth it?
For most small business owners, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is one of the easier calls in the credit card space. There's no annual fee to justify, no categories to manage, and right now the welcome bonus is at an all-time high.
The 1.5% flat rate won't outperform a bonus category card if your spending is concentrated in one or two areas. But for anyone whose spending doesn't fit neatly into bonus categories, this card earns well as a catch-all earner.
Check out our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review for even more information.
FAQs
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Chase hasn't set an official end date, but most of its limited-time welcome offers typically last a couple months or less. It's worth applying sooner rather than later if you're interested.
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Yes. Many business owners carry both the Chase Ink Business Unlimited and the Chase Ink Business Cash, using the Cash for its 5% cash back categories and the Unlimited for everything else.
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Cash back can be redeemed for statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, and travel. If you hold another Chase card -- like the Sapphire cards -- you can also pool your rewards and transfer them to airline and hotel loyalty programs.
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