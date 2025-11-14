100,000-Mile Bonus and a $300 Travel Credit: Venture X Just Won Best Travel Card for 2026

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) just took home our award for Best Travel Card of 2026, and it's easy to see why. It offers high-value perks without any baggage. You don't need to keep track of a dozen credits that expire if you forget to use them. You just earn solid rewards, enjoy top-tier benefits, and pay a reasonable annual fee that's easy to recoup.

If that weren't enough, the card's limited-time welcome offer is massive.

Here are the details on our top travel card for 2026.

A huge new welcome offer

New Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. That's worth at least $1,000 toward travel booked through Capital One -- and potentially more if you transfer miles to one of Capital One's 15+ travel loyalty partners.

It's one of the most generous offers on any travel card right now.

Everyday earnings that don't take effort

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

The flat 2X miles rate means you'll earn high rewards everywhere -- no need to think about what category every purchase falls into. That makes this card a great value for everyday spenders, not just jet-setters.